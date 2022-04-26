Goa electricity department's deleted Twitter posts go viral

A Goa electricity department employee handling its Twitter account is the talk of the micro-blogging platform after he shot off rather unusual responses to a user after thunderstorms knocked off power in some parts of the state

Goa was hit on Sunday by a burst of frightening thunder and lightning accompanied by heavy showers. The weather department forecast thundershowers to continue in North and South Goa for the next three days.

The weather kept fire and emergency services officials on their toes as over a dozen incidents of trees being uprooted and inundation of low-lying areas was reported.

Most cases of uprooted trees involved damage to overhead electric wires. An employee handling the complaints of power outages coming through the Goa electricity department Twitter page.

At one point, the account tweeted, "I also have no lights and would be anytime fadding away from you until supply is restored and mobile and laptop are charged."

On being questioned by a user, the Twitter handle posted: "Why What??? Or why surprise??? I am also a consumer-like you now out of the office, but only a dept person on Twitter. No special service to me as I go through the same route as you all to find better solutions and to pass it on if any."

The response prompted some users to wonder if the account had been hacked. Some even tagged Goa's Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar to notify them of the same.

To this Twitter handle responded, saying: "I do not think a hacker would work so late to lose his sleep and interact with you in a pleasing way and provide correct information. They hack to cause destruction of some kind. No hack here pls note."

To another user who urged the handle operator not to be upset, the employee messaged, "Not upset but you must know that I am with you all."

The electricity department employee's posts elicited a number of responses.

The Twitter posts were later removed from the Goa electricity department handle. Meanwhile, the power department informed via Twitter that it had restored supply to 95 per cent of the Valpoi area late at night at 3.30 am. Balance work of restoration of supply is going on war footing basis since early morning, the department said, adding that 100 per cent supply will be restored as early as possible.