Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Germany not Canada is India's top study abroad destination: Survey

    Factors such as affordability, high-quality education, and inclusive immigration policies have contributed to Germany's popularity. Meanwhile, Canada and the UK have seen declines in appeal due to rising living costs and changes in visa policies

    Germany not Canada is India's top study abroad destination: Survey
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 15, 2024, 7:44 AM IST

    In a significant shift in study-abroad preferences, Germany has emerged as the leading destination, surpassing Canada, according to the latest annual Study Abroad Trends Report by edtech major upGrad. The report indicates a notable preference for European Union (EU) countries, with Germany taking the lead followed by the USA and the UK.

    Contrary to previous expectations, EU nations have witnessed a surge in demand among Indian students, accounting for 48.8 per cent of preferences, followed by the USA at 27.6 per cent and the UK at 9.5 per cent. Within the EU, destinations like Germany, Ireland, France, and other European countries are gaining popularity, with Germany securing the highest share of interest at 32.6 per cent.

    The decline in Canada's appeal can be attributed to factors such as rising living costs, less favourable policies for international students, and ongoing geopolitical tensions with India. Similarly, the UK has seen a decrease in popularity due to changes in visa policies and prolonged visa processing times, prompting students to explore alternative options.

    Germany's rise to the top spot can be attributed to its offering of affordable yet high-quality education, coupled with diverse cultural experiences and inclusive immigration policies. The report suggests that European destinations are increasingly becoming the preferred choice for Indian students seeking value for money and a conducive learning environment.

    The survey also highlights the financial acumen of aspiring students, with a clear preference for mid-range budgets and a focus on affordability without compromising on education quality. Most respondents (41.1 per cent) allocate a budget ranging from Rs 16 to Rs 25 lakh, indicating a balance between cost-consciousness and educational aspirations. Additionally, around 66.5% of respondents opt for education loans to finance their study-abroad endeavours.

    In terms of educational background, engineering graduates constitute the majority of study-abroad aspirants, followed by commerce degree holders. The report also reveals insights into work experience, with a significant proportion of respondents being fresh graduates or individuals with up to six years of work experience.

    Motivated primarily by the prospects of better career opportunities and quality education, students are increasingly viewing studying abroad as a pathway to enhance employability and gain exposure to global job markets. upGrad's survey, encompassing over 25,000 aspirants across various cities, sheds light on evolving trends and preferences shaping the landscape of international education.

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2024, 7:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sri Sri Ravi Shankar trolled for 'small fraction of farmers cannot dictate for all' X post

    Sri Sri Ravi Shankar trolled for 'small fraction of farmers cannot dictate for all' X post

    MoD orders 463 Stabilised Remote Control Guns for Navy, Coast Guard

    MoD orders 463 Stabilised Remote Control Guns for Navy, Coast Guard

    TMC Vs BSF tussle erupts over death of 4 kids in trench dug by force along Bangladesh border

    TMC Vs BSF tussle erupts over death of 4 kids in trench dug by villager along Bangladesh border

    After BAPS Mandir, now UAE govt gives land in Dubai for construction of hospital for Indian workers snt

    Now, hospital for Indian workers to be constructed in Dubai: PM Modi after BAPS Mandir inauguration (WATCH)

    PM Modi inscribes 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' on stone using hammer and chisel at BAPS Mandir gcw

    PM Modi inscribes 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' on stone using hammer, chisel at BAPS Mandir

    Recent Stories

    Cisco to lay off 5 percent of its global workforce; that's more than 4,000 workers

    Cisco to lay off 5% of its global workforce; that's more than 4,000 workers

    Menstrual Wellness: Hygiene, disorders, and cycle monitoring RBA

    Menstrual Wellness: Hygiene, disorders, and cycle monitoring

    Tragedy strikes Kansas City after Super Bowl victory parade

    Tragedy strikes Kansas City after Super Bowl victory parade (WATCH)

    Safeguarding our future: The HPV vaccine for boys and girls in India RBA

    Safeguarding our future: The HPV vaccine for boys and girls in India

    Sri Sri Ravi Shankar trolled for 'small fraction of farmers cannot dictate for all' X post

    Sri Sri Ravi Shankar trolled for 'small fraction of farmers cannot dictate for all' X post

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon