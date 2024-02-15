Germany not Canada is India's top study abroad destination: Survey

Factors such as affordability, high-quality education, and inclusive immigration policies have contributed to Germany's popularity. Meanwhile, Canada and the UK have seen declines in appeal due to rising living costs and changes in visa policies

In a significant shift in study-abroad preferences, Germany has emerged as the leading destination, surpassing Canada, according to the latest annual Study Abroad Trends Report by edtech major upGrad. The report indicates a notable preference for European Union (EU) countries, with Germany taking the lead followed by the USA and the UK.

Contrary to previous expectations, EU nations have witnessed a surge in demand among Indian students, accounting for 48.8 per cent of preferences, followed by the USA at 27.6 per cent and the UK at 9.5 per cent. Within the EU, destinations like Germany, Ireland, France, and other European countries are gaining popularity, with Germany securing the highest share of interest at 32.6 per cent.

The decline in Canada's appeal can be attributed to factors such as rising living costs, less favourable policies for international students, and ongoing geopolitical tensions with India. Similarly, the UK has seen a decrease in popularity due to changes in visa policies and prolonged visa processing times, prompting students to explore alternative options.

Germany's rise to the top spot can be attributed to its offering of affordable yet high-quality education, coupled with diverse cultural experiences and inclusive immigration policies. The report suggests that European destinations are increasingly becoming the preferred choice for Indian students seeking value for money and a conducive learning environment.

The survey also highlights the financial acumen of aspiring students, with a clear preference for mid-range budgets and a focus on affordability without compromising on education quality. Most respondents (41.1 per cent) allocate a budget ranging from Rs 16 to Rs 25 lakh, indicating a balance between cost-consciousness and educational aspirations. Additionally, around 66.5% of respondents opt for education loans to finance their study-abroad endeavours.

In terms of educational background, engineering graduates constitute the majority of study-abroad aspirants, followed by commerce degree holders. The report also reveals insights into work experience, with a significant proportion of respondents being fresh graduates or individuals with up to six years of work experience.

Motivated primarily by the prospects of better career opportunities and quality education, students are increasingly viewing studying abroad as a pathway to enhance employability and gain exposure to global job markets. upGrad's survey, encompassing over 25,000 aspirants across various cities, sheds light on evolving trends and preferences shaping the landscape of international education.