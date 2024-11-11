Gautam Lahiri, Neeraj Thakur panel sweeps Press Club of India elections 2024

Gautam Lahiri and Neeraj Thakur were re-elected as President and Secretary General of the Press Club of India in the November 9 election. The existing panel won all five office bearer positions and 16 managing committee spots, with Aditi Rajput securing the highest votes.

Gautam Lahiri, Neeraj Thakur panel sweeps Press Club of India elections 2024 vkp
Author
Anish Kumar
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 11:59 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 11:59 AM IST

Senior journalists Gautam Lahiri and Neeraj Thakur were re-elected as the President and Secretary General, respectively on Sunday night in the Press Club of India election, held on November 9. 

In a statement, the Press Club of India said that the existing panel won all the five Office Bearers – President, Vice President, Secretary General, Joint Secretary and Treasurer and 16-member managing committee posts. “Gautam Lahiri, who was the presidential candidate, secured 1045 votes while Atul Mishra and Arun Sharma managed to poll 133 and 116 votes, respectively,” the PCI said.  

For the Secretary-General post, Neeraj Thakur defeated Laxmi Devi Aere and secured 913 votes. He won by around 600 votes. Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty, the new vice president managed to secure 930 votes whereas her rivals — Rahil Chopra and Prahlad Singh Rajput got 230 and 100 votes, respectively. 

Afzal Imam was elected as the joint secretary while Mohit Dubey bagged the post of treasurer.  After the result, Gautam Lahiri said: “We will continue working for the betterment of the club and keep on raising the issues of journalists and media freedom. We won because we had delivered in our previous term.”

In the 16-member managing committee posts, Aditi Rajput, an anchor with the NDTV, secured highest votes (985), while Pragya Singh and the Times of India’s Meghna Dhulia got second and third highest votes (906 and 905, respectively). 

There were 28 candidates in the fray for the post of 16-member of managing committee. Among the members, Aditi Rajput secured the highest votes (985) and Meghna Dhulia got the second highest votes (905). 

Apart from them, Surabhi Kanga, Pragya Singh, Nalini Ranjan Mohanty, Sunil Negi, Asis Gupta, Shankar Anand, Ravinder Kumar, Abhishek Kumar Singh, Anindya Chattopadhyay, Amitabha Roy Chowdhury, Mohammad Azad, Ashraf Bastavi, PR Sunil, and Pabba Suresh Babu were declared as the managing committee members. 

The polling for the PCI Election took place on November 9, wherein a total of 1357 members cast their votes.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka Caste row erupts over Dalits' entry to Mandya's Kalabhairaveshwara temple vkp

Karnataka: Caste row erupts over Dalits' entry to Mandya's Kalabhairaveshwara temple

Supreme Court rejects former JDS MP Prajwal Revanna's bail plea in rape, sexual abuse case AJR

Hassan sex scandal: Supreme Court rejects ex-JDS MP Prajwal Revanna's bail plea in rape, abuse case

RG Kar rape-murder victim's statue vandalised, found smashed at Kolkata hospital AJR

RG Kar rape-murder victim's statue vandalised, found smashed at Kolkata hospital

In controversy over in-flight meals, Air India will no longer serve 'Halal' certified meals to Hindus & Sikhs shk

Air India won't serve 'Halal' certified meals to Hindus and Sikhs; netizens react to latest circular

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Win Win W-795 November 11 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE | Win Win W-795 November 11 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Recent Stories

Home loan repayment rules: Know charges, benefits, savings, and MORE RBA

Home loan repayment rules: Know charges, benefits, savings, and MORE

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Gambhir reveals Bumrah to lead, KL Rahul likely to open if Rohit Sharma is unavailable snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Gambhir reveals Bumrah to lead, KL Rahul likely to open if Rohit Sharma is unavailable

Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee rekindle friendship amid teasing over Avinash Mishra ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee rekindle friendship amid teasing over Avinash Mishra

Ather Rizta Z Electric Scooter: Review, price, color, specifications and more RBA

Ather Rizta Z Electric Scooter: Review, price, color, specifications and more

'Families can be deported together': Tom Homan's old video emerges as Trump picks him as 'border czar' (WATCH) shk

'Families can be deported together': Tom Homan's old video emerges as Trump picks him as 'border czar' (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon