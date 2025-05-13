Gang strips minor girl on Bihar road, record video and post it online

Minor girl molested, stripped in Bihar road

Police have launched an inquiry into the matter

A disturbing video of a minor girl getting molested in Bihar's Jehanabad area has gone viral raising repeated questions about the safety of girls and women in the country. The video shows at least six men touching the girl inappropriately and trying to overpower her when she makes escape attempts. They are also trying to take off her clothes and are laughing while committing the act. Manish, Superintendent of Police, Jehanabad, said that 2 video clips have emerged of the minor girl being molested. Police have launched an inquiry into the matter. However, he says that no complaint has been registered.