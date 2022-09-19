Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh joins BJP; merges PLC with saffron party

    Seven former MLAs and one former MP, who joined the PLC, will also be among those to follow Singh, as per party spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal. Other office bearers and district presidents of the PLC will also join the BJP in a separate event in Chandigarh, Baliawal had said.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 6:01 PM IST

    Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Kiren Rijiju, BJP leader Sunil Jakhar and BJP Punjab chief Ashwani Sharma.

    Amarinder Singh who broke ties with the Indian National Congress (INC) ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections had fought the polls in alliance with BJP. 

    Singh, who recently returned from London following spinal surgery, had floated the PLC last year after quitting the Congress following his unceremonious exit as chief minister and had even allied with the BJP in Punjab to contest the assembly elections.

    (This is a breaking news story. More updates will soon be added.)

