    Five more absconding persons arrested in youth manhandling case in Kerala

    The police have registered a case against eight people, including Lakshmipriya, a first-year student of BCA.
     

    Five more absconding persons arrested in youth manhandling case in Kerala anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 13, 2023, 2:30 PM IST

    Ernakulam: The police have arrested five more accused in connection with the assault on a youth who was dumped naked on a road in the city. Earlier, the prime accused Lakshmipriya, a Varkala native, was arrested. 

    It is alleged that Lakshmipriya planned to attack the youth who was her ex-boyfriend, with the help of a quotation gang and her current boyfriend. The victim was attacked after he refused to call off their relationship. The police have registered a case against eight people, including Lakshmipriya, a first-year student of BCA.

    Lakshmipriya went to study BCA in Ernakulam and fell in love with someone else there. Despite being told several times, the victim did not back out from the relationship. Finally, after sending messages on the phone, Lakshmipriya slyly called the young man out of the house and beat him up in the car with the help of goons. The complaint also stated that he was made to consume cannabis and brutally thrashed him. 

    Earlier, police arrested Ernakulam native Amal, the eighth accused in the case.

    However, Lakshmipriya's mother said that the youth had constantly harassed her daughter and also sent lewd messages. She said that her daughter had asked her friends only to warn him and not unleash an assault on him.

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2023, 2:30 PM IST
