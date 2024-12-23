First founders day as a 'Maharatna', HAL celebrates 85 years with the Wadiyar descendant

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) celebrated its 85th Foundation Day, marking its first year as a Maharatna company, with dignitaries praising its contributions to India's defense sector and outlining future growth strategies.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) celebrated its 85th Foundation Day today, marking a historic occasion as the first since achieving the prestigious Maharatna status. The event brought together several distinguished personalities, including former Chairpersons, Managing Directors, Directors, CEOs, and other dignitaries. The celebrations focused on HAL’s future direction and strategies to sustain its growth and success.

On 14th October 2024, HAL attained the coveted Maharatna status, a significant milestone that underscores its position as a key player in the industry. This recognition is awarded to companies with the potential to evolve into Indian multinational corporations (MNCs). The Maharatna status not only elevates HAL’s brand value but also inspires other ‘Navratna’ companies by granting greater autonomy and decision-making powers, fostering innovation, growth, and international competitiveness.

HAL, originally known as Hindustan Aircraft Limited, was founded in Bengaluru (formerly Bangalore) on December 23, 1940. It was established by Walchand Hirachand in partnership with Krishna Raja Wadiyar IV, the ruler of the Kingdom of Mysore. Walchand Hirachand also served as the company’s first chairman.

The factory in Bengaluru was set up with the help of William D. Pawley from the Intercontinental Aircraft Corporation, based in New York. Pawley arranged for a large number of machines and equipment to be brought in from the United States.

The first aircraft manufactured by the company was the Harlow PC-5. On April 2, 1942, the government took full control of the company by buying out the shares of Mysore Kingdom ,Seth Walchand Hirachand and other promoters, allowing it to operate independently.

On, Monday, 23rd December 2024, the Chief Guest, Sri Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, a royal descendant of the Wadiyar dynasty and a Member of Parliament, in his message, highlighted HAL's journey since its founding by Walchand Hirachand in 1940. He praised HAL for its significant contributions to the nation's defense sector and urged the organization to maintain its progress, continue innovating, and uphold its legacy of excellence in strengthening the country's defense ecosystem.

A special book titled Flights of Inspiration: HAL’s Maharatna Story’ was unveiled during the event. The book captures HAL’s journey and achievements, highlighting the milestones that led to its recognition as a Maharatna company. Written in an engaging and accessible style, it serves as an inspiration by showcasing the company’s growth and contributions to the nation.

Dr. D. K. Sunil, CMD of HAL, gave a short presentation outlining the company’s future goals aimed at taking HAL to the global stage. He highlighted key initiatives such as technology-driven and people-focused programs, improving efficiency by restructuring company operations, and boosting exports to strengthen HAL’s international presence.

Former CMDs shared memorable stories from their time at HAL and addressed the audience, praising the organization’s growth over the years. They encouraged employees to stay aware of future challenges and opportunities while emphasizing the importance of meeting the needs of the armed forces efficiently and on time.

Mr. A. B. Pradhan, Director (HR), expressed his gratitude and delivered the vote of thanks.

