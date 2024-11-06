FIR against Mithun Chakraborty for provocative remarks at BJP meeting

An FIR has been filed against Mithun Chakraborty at Bowbazar police station for allegedly making provocative comments during a BJP party meeting. The complaint alleges that Chakraborty's speech at the ICCR meeting during Amit Shah's visit could disrupt law and order.

FIR against Mithun Chakraborty for provocative comments at BJP meeting RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 3:21 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 3:21 PM IST

An FIR has reportedly been filed against Mithun Chakraborty at Bowbazar police station for allegedly making provocative comments during a BJP party meeting. Kolkata Police has not yet decided when to send a notice to the actor and politician for questioning.

A senior Kolkata Police official in charge of law and order said on condition of anonymity, "A person has filed a complaint at Bowbazar police station. We have learned that a complaint has been filed against Mithun Chakraborty." However, the identity of the complainant is being kept confidential for investigation purposes.

It is learned that in October, when the Union Home Minister visited the state for government and party programs, he held a meeting of the BJP party at ICCR. At that time, Mithun Chakraborty had received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and the BJP felicitated him on stage.

There, Mithun quoted a dialogue from his film which is allegedly seditious and could disrupt law and order. However, no response has yet been received from the actor regarding the filing of the case. During Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit to Kolkata, Mithun Chakraborty addressed a BJP party meeting held at ICCR.

Some of his comments there have been described as provocative and it has been claimed that it could lead to a deterioration of law and order. Based on that complaint, an FIR was filed at Bowbazar police station on Tuesday night.

