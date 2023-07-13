Extreme flood alert in Delhi as Yamuna breaches 208.46m mark

Overnight, the water level in the swollen Yamuna River in Delhi continued to rise, resulting in the flooding of residences and roads, which prompted the implementation of emergency measures. Today, the water level in the Yamuna River reached 208.46 meters, surpassing the danger mark by three meters

An extreme flood alert has been sounded in Delhi after the water level in the swollen Yamuna River in Delhi continued to rise overnight. As of 7 am today, the water level in the Yamuna River reached 208.46 meters, surpassing the danger mark by three meters, resulting in the flooding of residences and roads. This increase is attributed to the ongoing release of water from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana into the river.

The Arvind Kejriwal government had appealed to the central government to intervene and halt the water discharge from the barrage. However, the central government responded that it was necessary to release the excess water from the barrage. According to the Central Water Commission, the water flow from the Haryana barrage is expected to decrease starting from 2 pm.

Authorities have advised people not to utilize the Nigambodh Ghat cremation ground since Old Delhi is among the areas severely affected by the flood situation.

For rescue operations, 12 teams from the National Disaster Response Force are actively engaged in the affected areas. Many individuals have been forced to evacuate their homes due to the rapid influx of water. Thousands have been evacuated, and gatherings have been prohibited in vulnerable areas to address the flood situation.

What caused the flooding?

The primary cause of the flooding in parts of Delhi is attributed to an intense rainfall event occurring within a short duration. An official from the Central Water Commission suggested that the water released from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana reached Delhi faster compared to previous instances.

Encroachment and siltation might have contributed to this occurrence, as the water had limited space to pass through, potentially increasing its speed. Experts believe that if the same amount of rainfall had been spread out over several days, it would not have resulted in such an extreme situation.

Affected Parts of Delhi

All low-lying regions along the Yamuna River have been affected. Areas like Yamuna Bazar, Neeli Chhatri Temple, Neem Karoli gaushala, Boat Club, Vishwakarma colony, Monastery Market, and the stretch between Wazirabad and Majnu ka Tila experienced flooding by Wednesday evening.