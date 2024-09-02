Explained: How ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has become a diplomatic headache for India

Four weeks after Sheikh Hasina, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, fled her country during a student-led uprising, her presence in India has evolved into a significant diplomatic dilemma for New Delhi.

Four weeks after Sheikh Hasina, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, fled her country during a student-led uprising, her presence in India has evolved into a significant diplomatic dilemma for New Delhi. Hasina, whose 15-year rule was marked by allegations of human rights abuses and harsh crackdowns on political opposition, now finds herself at the center of a complex geopolitical issue. As Bangladesh's interim government and its people demand her return to face justice, India is caught in a delicate balancing act that could have far-reaching consequences for its standing in South Asia.

Sheikh Hasina's iron-fisted regime came to a dramatic end last month when widespread protests, spearheaded by the youth of Bangladesh, surged through the streets of Dhaka. The unrest culminated in an unprecedented march on her palace, forcing her to flee the country by helicopter. The uprising was fueled by years of pent-up frustration over her government's authoritarian policies, which included severe crackdowns on political dissent, censorship, and extrajudicial actions against protesters.

With Hasina now in exile in India, the student leaders who were at the forefront of the revolution are demanding her extradition. They argue that she should be held accountable for the violence and deaths that occurred during the revolt. However, India, which was one of Hasina's strongest allies during her tenure, is faced with a difficult decision: send her back to face trial or offer her protection, risking its diplomatic relations with both Bangladesh and other neighbouring countries.

India's reluctance to extradite Sheikh Hasina is rooted in its broader strategic concerns. Thomas Kean, an expert from the International Crisis Group, notes that sending Hasina back to Bangladesh could send a negative signal to other regional leaders who are closely aligned with New Delhi. "The message that would send to other leaders in the region who are close to New Delhi would not be a very positive one... that ultimately, India will not protect you," Kean was quoted as saying in an AFP report.

This dilemma comes at a time when India is engaged in a fierce competition with China for influence in South Asia. New Delhi has already faced setbacks, such as the loss of its preferred candidate in the Maldives' presidential election, which shifted the island nation's alignment towards Beijing. The toppling of Hasina, India's closest ally in the region, represents another significant blow to its regional strategy.

The ousting of Sheikh Hasina has also stirred anti-India sentiments among Bangladeshis, particularly those who suffered under her rule. This hostility has been exacerbated by the aggressive rhetoric from India's Hindu-nationalist Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who has pledged support for Bangladesh's interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus. Modi's administration, however, has also expressed concerns about the safety of Bangladesh's Hindu minority, a community that Hasina's Awami League was seen as protecting more effectively than the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

During the chaos that followed Hasina's departure, several Hindu temples and individuals were targeted in attacks, prompting exaggerated reports by Indian pro-government news outlets. These reports, in turn, fueled protests by Hindu nationalist groups in India, further complicating the diplomatic situation.

Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, a prominent leader of the BNP, criticized India's handling of the situation, stating that New Delhi had placed "all its fruit in one basket" by backing Hasina. He argued that while Bangladeshis desire a good relationship with India, it should not come at the expense of their national interests.

"The people of Bangladesh want a good relationship with India, but not at the cost of their interests," Alamgir, one of thousands of BNP members arrested during Hasina's tenure, told AFP. "The attitude of India unfortunately is not conducive to creating confidence."

Bangladesh's interim government has so far refrained from making an official request for Hasina's extradition, but it has taken steps to prevent her from traveling by revoking her diplomatic passport. While a bilateral extradition treaty between India and Bangladesh, signed in 2013, technically allows for her return to face trial, a clause within the treaty permits refusal if the offense is of a "political character."

Bangladesh's interim government is determined to bring deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina back to face justice, according to foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain, who on Sunday emphasized that the decision now rests with India on "whether to hand her over or not."

"If our legal system demands it, we will certainly pursue her return. There is an agreement with India and established legal processes in place. Speculation isn't helpful," Hossain told reporters.

When asked if the interim government knew Hasina's location in India, the foreign affairs adviser responded, "It would be better to ask India about that."

India's former ambassador to Bangladesh, Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty, pointed out that pressing for Hasina's return could strain the bilateral relationship, which is crucial for both nations. "Any mature government will realize that making an issue out of Hasina staying in India is not going to give them any benefits," Chakravarty told AFP.

As Sheikh Hasina remains in India, her presence continues to pose a significant diplomatic challenge for New Delhi. The decision to either extradite her or offer her protection carries substantial risks, both for India's regional influence and its relationships with neighbouring countries. With Bangladesh's interim government and its people demanding justice, the situation remains a delicate and complex issue for Indian diplomacy, one that will require careful navigation to avoid broader regional repercussions.

