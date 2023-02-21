Excellent coordination made India among first few medical teams to reach Turkey: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande

The Army Chief said this after interacting with members of the Indian Army's medical team that has returned to the country after rendering extensive services to a large number of earthquake-hit people in Turkey's Iskenderun region.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Tuesday (February 21) said the force is proud of its medical team for rendering humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to quake-hit Turkey, and asserted that the mobilisation of a field hospital in a short time indicates the team's excellent operational preparedness.

The event was hosted at Nalanda Auditorium in the premises of the Army Base Hospital at Delhi Cantonment.

"We are proud of our medical team for rendering humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to quake-hit people in Turkiye," Gen Pande said.

In a bid to help earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria, India launched 'Operation Dost' to extend assistance to various parts of the two countries.

In a tweet, the Army had said, "#IndianArmy Medical Facility at Iskenderun, Hatay, concluded their services amidst gratitude and applause from the locals. The team of 60 Para Field Hospital will be returning to #India after their selfless efforts in earthquake affected #T�rkiye."

Speaking to reporters, Gen Pande said, "Within a short period of time, the Indian Army medical team established a 30-bed field hospital in Iskenderun region. The timely decision and excellent inter-agency coordination among all stakeholders made them among the first few medical teams to reach Turkiye."

"Mobilisation of field hospitals in such a short time in Turkey also indicates the excellent operational preparedness they maintain at all times," he added.

The 99-member self-contained team successfully set up and ran a fully equipped 30-bedded Field Hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, attending to nearly 4000 patients round the clock.

India sent relief materials as well as medical and rescue teams to Turkiye following the quake. As part of quake assistance, India also sent relief materials and medicines to Syria.

