Entrepreneur saves co-passenger's life on Goa-Hyderabad flight

Despite lacking prior CPR training, entrepreneur Karan Bhangay successfully resuscitated a fellow passenger in critical condition during a flight. When Babu Reddy lost consciousness mid-flight, Bhangay swiftly unbuttoned his shirt, used water to revive him, and initiated CPR. Remarkably, Reddy responded positively.

We often hear accounts of doctors performing critical treatments and saving the lives of fellow passengers who fall seriously ill during flights. However, a unique incident recently unfolded where an entrepreneur without any prior experience in Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) managed to rescue a co-passenger's life on a Goa-Hyderabad flight.

Karan Bhangay, the entrepreneur and founder of The Global Luxury Group, recounted his remarkable experience on his Facebook page. During the flight, a fellow passenger named Babu Reddy suddenly lost consciousness, and it became apparent that his condition was deteriorating.

As panic spread among passengers and crew, Karan Bhangay took quick action. Despite lacking formal training, he unbuttoned Babu Reddy's shirt, gently revived him with water, and immediately initiated CPR with chest compressions. Surprisingly, Babu Reddy responded positively to the CPR, showing signs of life just when hope seemed lost.

The incident left Karan Bhangay, a young and enthusiastic entrepreneur, in a state of shock, fear, and eventual joy. He expressed that the emotional rollercoaster of the situation was indescribable. The incident forged an extraordinary bond between Karan Bhangay and Babu Reddy, transforming them from strangers to individuals connected by this life-changing event.

Karan Bhangay concluded his account by emphasizing the significance of acquiring basic life-saving skills like CPR. This incident serves as a powerful reminder that anyone, regardless of their background, can make a critical difference in saving lives by being prepared and taking swift action in emergencies.