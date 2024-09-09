Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elon Musk poised to shatter financial records as world’s first trillionaire by 2027; Gautam Adani to follow

    In an electrifying revelation from Informa Connect Academy, it appears that Elon Musk, the visionary entrepreneur behind Tesla, SpaceX, and X (formerly Twitter), is on the cusp of a historic milestone; becoming the world's first trillionaire by 2027.

    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 11:55 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

     

    In an electrifying revelation from Informa Connect Academy, it appears that Elon Musk, the visionary entrepreneur behind Tesla, SpaceX, and X (formerly Twitter), is on the cusp of a historic milestone; becoming the world's first trillionaire by 2027. The report, intriguingly titled "2024 Trillion Dollar Club," underscores Musk’s staggering annual wealth growth rate of 110%, a rate that has catapulted him to the pinnacle of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a colossal net worth of $251 billion.

    But Musk isn’t alone in this soaring ascent to the realm of trillionaires. The report also reveals that Gautam Adani, India’s richest magnate and leader of the Adani Group—a sprawling conglomerate involved in everything from power generation to defense and aerospace—might join this elite echelon by 2028. With an estimated net worth of $84 billion and an annual growth rate of 122.86%, Adani’s financial trajectory suggests a future among the world’s wealthiest.

    Meanwhile, Jensen Huang, the indefatigable CEO and co-founder of NVIDIA, is also set on a path to trillionaire status. NVIDIA’s remarkable valuation and Huang’s own burgeoning wealth, which stands at $77 billion with an average annual growth rate of 111.88%, position him to reach this pinnacle within the next five years.

    In the luxury sector, Bernard Arnault, the French business magnate steering LVMH—revered as the world's largest luxury conglomerate—is projected to achieve trillionaire status by 2030. Arnault’s extensive empire continues to expand, potentially marking him as one of the world’s richest individuals.

    The notion of trillionaire wealth has long fascinated the public, especially since John D. Rockefeller became the first billionaire in 1916. However, this accumulation of astronomical wealth is not without its critics. Academics argue that the richest 1% of the global populace contribute more carbon emissions than the poorest 66%, exacerbating the ongoing climate crisis.

    Amidst these staggering figures, three remarkable women are poised to join the ranks of the trillionaires by 2050, highlighting an evolving landscape in wealth distribution. Notably, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, granddaughter of L'Oreal’s founder Eugène Schueller, oversees her family's substantial $99.5 billion fortune.

    With control of over one-third of L'Oreal and an influential role in its strategic decisions, Bettencourt Meyers and her family are anticipated to surpass the trillion-dollar mark by 2040, solidifying their place among the elite few.

    As these titans of industry continue to expand their financial empires, their journeys to trillionaire status not only redefine wealth but also highlight the shifting dynamics of global affluence and influence.

