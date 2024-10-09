Dussehra holidays: Banks closed for 4 consecutive days in THESE states

India will observe several holidays in October, including Diwali, Durga Puja, and Dussehra, leading to bank closures. While the number of holidays varies by region, banks will be closed for four consecutive days in some areas due to local festivals.

India will celebrate a number of holidays in October, including Diwali, Durga Puja, and Dussehra. Durga Puja and Dussehra are two of the upcoming festivities. During these events, practically all public and private institutions will be closed. The days of closures may vary depending on the local festivals and cultural activities, but the banks will stay closed on many times over the holiday season.

There will be fewer holidays in certain areas because the festival days fall on the second Saturday and Sunday; in other places, however, banks will be closed for four days in a row. On October 10, 11, 12, and 13, banks in Tripura, Assam, and Bengal will be closed for four days. Additionally, banks in Sikkim will be closed for four days on October 11, 12, 13, and 14.

The RBI has announced that banks in West Bengal, Assam, Nagaland, and Tripura would be closed on October 10 in observance of Maha Shaptami.

Due to Dussehra, banks will be closed on October 11 in Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya, as well as in Tripura, Assam, Nagaland, and West Bengal.

Since October 12 is the second Saturday of the month, banks will be closed in every state. Banks will be closed on Sunday, October 13.

With the exception of Sikkim, where Durga Puja (Dasain) will be observed, banks in every state will reopen on October 14 following the Dussehra vacations. Because of several state-specific festivities, there are a total of 15 bank holidays in October throughout various states. All Sundays as well as the second and fourth Saturdays will be included in these 15 days.

