Drunk driver loses control, rams car into Haldiram's restaurant in Agra (WATCH)

In a dramatic turn of events in Agra’s Hari Parvat area, a high-speed car lost control and crashed into popular Haldiram's restaurant, leaving onlookers in shock.

In a dramatic turn of events in Agra’s Hari Parvat area, a high-speed car lost control and crashed into popular Haldiram's restaurant, leaving onlookers in shock. The car, which climbed the stairs before smashing into the restaurant, caused no injuries. According to reports, the incident occurred on Monday at 1:30 am on MG Road when a car, driven recklessly by Gaurav Mittal, veered off course. Mittal was allegedly drunk when he lost control of his vehicle, which surged up the stairs and crashed into Haldiram’s restaurant at Sanjay Place.

Fortunately, the restaurant was closed for the night, with no employees or customers present at the time. Had it been otherwise, the outcome could have been far more tragic.

The videos shared on social media show the car stuck at the gate of the restaurant while the police inspect the area.

The car's airbags deployed, saving Mittal from severe injuries and he escape unharmed. The police arrived swiftly at the scene, and Mittal was promptly taken to the hospital for treatment.

Latest Videos