When Bill Gates met Kusuma, a branch postmaster, in Bengaluru

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, has taken to social media to highlight India's remarkable journey towards becoming a digital leader in fostering inclusive financial development. Gates shared an inspiring encounter with Kusuma K, an exceptional force driving change.

During a meeting in Bengaluru, Gates met Kusuma, a branch postmaster at India Post Payments Bank. He expressed admiration for India's strides in digital public infrastructure, propelling inclusive financial growth. Kusuma, armed with smartphone devices and biometrics, exemplifies this transformation. She extends banking services across India, delivering not just financial solutions, but hope and empowerment to her community.

The Gates Foundation spotlighted Kusuma's story in a video. She elaborates on the impact of digital banking in her community and her role in this significant evolution. Witness the story of Kusuma and India's financial revolution in action below.

India Post Payments Bank is revolutionizing financial access, offering services like cash withdrawals, deposits, remittances, and utility payments to an expanding user base of 70 million individuals. India's prowess in developing robust digital public infrastructure empowers both the public sector and businesses to provide secure, paperless, and cashless services accessible countrywide. This transformation preserves daily earnings, boosts savings, and opens the doors to digital banking for all.

