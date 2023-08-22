Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When Bill Gates met Kusuma, a branch postmaster, in Bengaluru

    Gates highlighted India's leadership in digital infrastructure, empowering individuals like Kusuma to offer financial services, hope, and empowerment to their communities. The Gates Foundation shared Kusuma's story, showcasing the impact of digital banking.

    Digital India Story: When Bill Gates met Kusuma, a branch postmaster, in Bengaluru
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 10:57 AM IST

    Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, has taken to social media to highlight India's remarkable journey towards becoming a digital leader in fostering inclusive financial development. Gates shared an inspiring encounter with Kusuma K, an exceptional force driving change.

    During a meeting in Bengaluru, Gates met Kusuma, a branch postmaster at India Post Payments Bank. He expressed admiration for India's strides in digital public infrastructure, propelling inclusive financial growth. Kusuma, armed with smartphone devices and biometrics, exemplifies this transformation. She extends banking services across India, delivering not just financial solutions, but hope and empowerment to her community.

    The Gates Foundation spotlighted Kusuma's story in a video. She elaborates on the impact of digital banking in her community and her role in this significant evolution. Witness the story of Kusuma and India's financial revolution in action below.

    India Post Payments Bank is revolutionizing financial access, offering services like cash withdrawals, deposits, remittances, and utility payments to an expanding user base of 70 million individuals. India's prowess in developing robust digital public infrastructure empowers both the public sector and businesses to provide secure, paperless, and cashless services accessible countrywide. This transformation preserves daily earnings, boosts savings, and opens the doors to digital banking for all.

    Social media responded positively to the post by Gates. 

    David Vogel, SunRize CEO and Solar Energy Advisor, responded: "It's fin-tastic to read about Kusuma and the awesome work she's doing in India! I was really moved by your post, Bill. It's heartwarming to see young people stepping up to empower their communities, and Kusuma is one amazing example. Her story just goes to show that we don't need to be tech giants to make a difference -- just a smartphone and a bit of shark-titude!"

    "I love how she's not only providing essential financial services but also bringing hope to her community. It's just incredible! And hats off to India for taking such innovative steps to boost financial inclusion. I can't help but feel inspired by Kusuma and her fellow postmasters," he added.

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2023, 10:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Actor Rajinikanth defends touching UP CM Yogi Adityanath's feet, says THIS AJR

    Actor Rajinikanth defends touching UP CM Yogi Adityanath's feet, says THIS

    Stone-pelting on trains continues in Kerala; Vande Bharat, Rajdhani targeted anr

    Stone-pelting on trains continues in Kerala; Vande Bharat, Rajdhani targeted

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-378: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-378: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Indian Army's first two Agniveer batches show 'Agnipath' is achieving its mission

    Indian Army's first two Agniveer batches show 'Agnipath' is achieving its mission

    Delhi government official's wife sent to judicial custody over alleged involvement in rape case AJR

    Delhi govt official's wife sent to judicial custody over alleged involvement in rape case

    Recent Stories

    Has Karan Johar hinted at an 'unexpected patch-up' with Kangana Ranaut? Know details here vma

    Has Karan Johar hinted at an 'unexpected patch-up' with Kangana Ranaut? Know details here

    Actor Rajinikanth defends touching UP CM Yogi Adityanath's feet, says THIS AJR

    Actor Rajinikanth defends touching UP CM Yogi Adityanath's feet, says THIS

    Sunny Deol breaks silence over Juhu house auction controversy; Bank of Baroda withdraws auction notice ATG

    Sunny Deol breaks silence over Juhu house auction controversy; Bank of Baroda withdraws auction notice

    Stone-pelting on trains continues in Kerala; Vande Bharat, Rajdhani targeted anr

    Stone-pelting on trains continues in Kerala; Vande Bharat, Rajdhani targeted

    Why has Ariana Grande fired her manager Scooter Braun? Know details vma

    Why has Ariana Grande fired her manager Scooter Braun? Know details

    Recent Videos

    India has the best model Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    'India has the best model...' Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    Video Icon
    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers WATCH AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers | WATCH

    Video Icon
    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa - WATCH snt

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa

    Video Icon
    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon