Delhi SHOCKER! Syrian refugee, 11-month-old son suffer 'acid' attack in Vikaspuri, FIR registered

New Delhi: A group of locals in Vikaspuri, West Delhi, allegedly attacked a Syrian refugee and his 11-month-old son by throwing a corrosive substance at them. Both victims are currently receiving treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. An FIR was filed in connection with the incident on Monday (Oct 7). The incident took place on September 30.

Rafat, identified as a Syrian through his passport, along with his wife Marisa, 26, who is originally from Thailand, and their son, had been living on the street outside the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Vikaspuri. Local residents were reportedly opposed to their presence in the area. Rafat sustained burn injuries to his neck and shoulder.

Rafat, who suffered burn injuries to his neck and shoulder, explained to TOI that after losing his call centre job a few weeks ago, he sought help from the UNHCR. He said that, as refugees, the UNHCR was the only place they could turn to for assistance. However, the official denied them any support, leaving them with no choice but to live on the street. Rafat constructed a makeshift shelter near the UNHCR office because he didn’t have the funds to constantly travel back and forth. He added that the locals had issues with them staying there and kept mistreating them.

On September 30, when Marisa went to use a nearby public toilet, a group attacked Rafat and his son. "I saw from afar that they were holding a can and I sensed danger. I tried to run away but couldn't get too far away before they threw something on me and my son. My skin started to burn and I sensed a chemical smell on me," Rafat said as quoted in the TOI report.

Rafat claimed that he begged several autorickshaw drivers to take him and his son to the hospital, but no one helped. Eventually, a motorcyclist came to their aid and took them to the hospital.

Marisa, tearfully comforting her crying son, expressed her anguish upon reaching the hospital, where she found her baby with burns on his face, particularly around the eyes, neck, and chest. She feared she might lose him and questioned how anyone could inflict such harm on a child.

A few years ago, when Marisa first met Rafat in Bengaluru, she never envisioned a life like the one they are currently living. Rafat told TOI, "I came to India to study in 2015. I was in Presidency College in Bengaluru where I met the woman who became my wife, Marisa, who hails from Thailand. We fell in love and got married. However, our families did not approve of our relationship and cut us off."

He explained that after getting married, both he and Marisa dropped out of college and took on odd jobs, hoping to build a new life together. However, their plans took a turn for the worse when the war broke out in Syria. "We moved to Delhi almost two years ago and started doing odd jobs. But recently, the financial burden became too much, and so we reached out to the commission," he said.

Following the assault, Rafat is receiving support from the Brave Souls Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping acid attack survivors. The NGO's team is also providing the family with legal assistance.

Rafat is now seeking punishment for his attackers and has reached out to city authorities for assistance in this matter.

