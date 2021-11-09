  • Facebook
    Delhi govt to charge just Rs 2,500 for installation of private electric vehicle charger

    The Delhi government is providing a Rs 6,000 subsidy to the first 30,000 applicants for charging stations, reducing the effective cost of each charger to around Rs 2,500. 

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 9, 2021, 1:35 PM IST
    The Delhi government intends to charge just Rs 2,500 for the installation of private chargers for light electric vehicles such as two and three-wheelers in malls, condominiums, hospitals, and other public locations around the city. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot revealed during the introduction of the single window facility that users may use to build private charging stations by visiting the different discom portals or phoning the helpline numbers. The applicant can go to the portal and look at reliable electric vehicle (EV) chargers that the government has approved. They may compare the costs of various chargers and buy them online or by phone.

    The Delhi government is providing a Rs 6,000 subsidy to the first 30,000 applicants for charging stations, reducing the effective cost of each charger to around Rs 2,500. According to Gahlot, the incentives offered by the Delhi government would cut the cost of charges by up to 70%. He promised that the installation and testing of electric vehicle chargers would be completed within seven working days of the application's submission. Applicants can choose to get a new electrical connection (with a pre-paid metre) to get a lower EV tariff or keep their current connection.

    Also Read | COP26 climate summit urges automakers to go for complete electrification

    According to Jasmine Shah, deputy chairperson of the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission, the single window facility for installing private chargers in malls, workplaces, residential societies, and institutions is taking place for the first time in India. The government has set a cost of Rs 4.5 per unit for power consumed through these EV charging points.

    The applicant may schedule the installation using the single-window interface at their leisure. They can get a subsidy of up to Rs 6,000 for light EV chargers and pay the remainder themselves (Rs 2,500). The installation of an EV charger takes up very little space. The LEV AC requires just one square foot and the AC 001 requires two square feet; the DC-001 may be erected on the ground with a two square metre area and a two-metre height. The LEV AC charger and the AC 001 charger are both wall-mounted.

    Also Read | Odisha announces full tax exemption for electric vehicles, waives off registration fee

    According to a Transportation Department press release, the Delhi government would be the first to deploy LEV AC chargers that satisfy the Bureau of Indian Standards 2021 Charging Standards within two months of its formal notification. Both of these chargers are generally used to charge two and three-wheelers. Fleet operators largely utilise the DC 001 charging standard for e-cars.

