    Curb anti-India activities on your soil, United Kingdom told

    The discussions with regard to this came up during the 4th India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue held on Thursday in virtual mode between Indian Home Secretary Ajay K Bhalla and UK’s Home Office Permanent Secretary Mathew Rycroft.

    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 10, 2022, 8:16 PM IST
    India has expressed its concerns to the United Kingdom over the growing anti-India activities reported in parts of their country. The discussions with regard to this came up during the 4th India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue held on Thursday in virtual mode between Indian Home Secretary Ajay K Bhalla and UK’s Home Office Permanent Secretary Mathew Rycroft.

    In the past, it has been observed that propaganda against India was being circulated by certain extremist and radical elements, including Khalistani. The home secretary urged his British counterpart to maintain vigil over such activities and also requested to take appropriate proactive action against those who are involved in it. 

    Days after India revoked Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir in 2019, Pakistani supporters and Khalistani sympathisers carried out a violent attack on the Indian High Commission in London twice. The radical elements vandalised the building's windows.

    New Delhi had then issued a strongly-worded statement, terming the incident as 'unacceptable'. The external affairs ministry said that the second time within a month affects the security and functioning of the mission. 

    It had requested the UK administration to take action against the culprits. Two people were subsequently arrested. Then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had assured that the anti-India campaign will not be allowed in the country. 

    Extradition cases

    During their virtual meeting, Bhalla also asked his counterpart far speedy expedition of the pending extradition cases. It must be noted that New Delhi has been pressing for the extradition of fugitive businessmen Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi and middleman Sanjay Bhandari to face charges of financial crimes in India. India has won the extradition case of both businessmen and the process to bring them back is pending. However, the extradition hearing of Bhandari will start on February 21. 

    A few days ago, the Enforcement Directorate has sought the extradition of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s close aide Iqbal Mirchi’s wife and sons, who have taken shelter in London. Besides, the two bureaucrats also discussed issues pertaining to homeland security, migration and mobility among others. Further, the two sides agreed to maintain enhanced security ties.

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2022, 8:15 PM IST
