Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress to form fact-finding committee to investigate Haryana elections loss - Sources

    Following its defeat in the Haryana assembly elections, the Congress party is set to form a fact-finding committee to investigate the reasons for its loss, as reported by ANI sources. 

    Congress to form fact-finding committee to investigate Haryana elections loss - Sources snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 1:39 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 2:09 PM IST

    Following its defeat in the Haryana assembly elections, the Congress party is set to form a fact-finding committee to investigate the reasons for its loss, as reported by ANI sources. The move comes as efforts intensify to form a new government in the state, with Nayab Singh Saini meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders in Delhi ahead of his expected swearing-in as the head of the new administration.

    AICC Observer for Haryana assembly elections, Congress leader Ajay Maken on Thursday said, " We held a review meeting on Haryana election results. Poll results were unprecedented. There was a lot of difference between exit polls and actual results. We have decided what we will do going ahead."

    The BJP, having secured its best-ever performance with 48 seats, indicated that Saini, who hails from the Other Backward Classes and succeeded Manohar Lal Khattar as the party's candidate, would take on the top post if the party emerged victorious. Saini's anticipated swearing-in is expected to occur after Dussehra, sources reported.

    In response to the election results, the Congress party has demanded a comprehensive investigation into reported "discrepancies" found in certain Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the vote counting process. A delegation of senior Congress leaders, including former chief ministers Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Ashok Gehlot, along with AICC leaders K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken, Pawan Khera, and Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, met with top Election Commission officials on Wednesday. They presented a memorandum detailing specific complaints from various constituencies in Haryana, urging that the EVMs in question be sealed and secured pending further inquiry.

    The Congress party faced criticism from several opposition parties within the INDIA bloc, who accused it of neglecting collaborative efforts that may have contributed to their electoral loss. Rahul Gandhi, reacting to the defeat, acknowledged that the party was analyzing the "unexpected" results.

    With the BJP set to form the new government, the party has garnered support from two Independent MLAs—Congress rebel Rajesh Joon and BJP rebel Devendra Kadian. They met with BJP leaders, including Haryana state president Mohan Lal Badoli, to express their backing. Additionally, industrialist and Independent MLA Savitri Jindal has also pledged her support after meeting Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the BJP's in-charge for the Haryana polls.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Navratri 2024: Kerala govt announces public holiday on Friday for Maha Navami celebration anr

    Navratri 2024: Kerala govt announces public holiday on Friday for Maha Navami celebration

    Maharashtra college student thrashes conductor with slippers in public for harassing girls inside bus (WATCH) shk

    Maharashtra college student thrashes conductor with slippers in public for harassing girls inside bus (WATCH)

    Remembering Ratan Tata: Did you know Tata Group's valuation is bigger than Pakistan's economy? Details here snt

    Remembering Ratan Tata: Did you know Tata Group's valuation is bigger than Pakistan's economy? Details here

    Althaf from Karnataka wins Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery first prize: How much will the winner really take home? dmn

    Althaf from Karnataka wins Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery first prize: How much will the winner really take home?

    'Dharma in danger, but Lord Krishna busy with Gopikas to take Avatar': Shiv Sena UBT leader's shocker (WATCH) shk

    'Dharma in danger, but Lord Krishna busy with Gopikas to take Avatar': Shiv Sena UBT leader's shocker (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Navratri 2024: Kerala govt announces public holiday on Friday for Maha Navami celebration anr

    Navratri 2024: Kerala govt announces public holiday on Friday for Maha Navami celebration

    Maharashtra college student thrashes conductor with slippers in public for harassing girls inside bus (WATCH) shk

    Maharashtra college student thrashes conductor with slippers in public for harassing girls inside bus (WATCH)

    Remembering Ratan Tata: Did you know Tata Group's valuation is bigger than Pakistan's economy? Details here snt

    Remembering Ratan Tata: Did you know Tata Group's valuation is bigger than Pakistan's economy? Details here

    Althaf from Karnataka wins Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery first prize: How much will the winner really take home? dmn

    Althaf from Karnataka wins Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery first prize: How much will the winner really take home?

    Ratan Tata unspoken love why he chose not to marry gcw

    Ratan Tata’s unspoken love: Why he chose not to marry?

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon