Congress leader Kapil Sibal lashes out at Uttarakhand CM over UCC promise

The promise of implementing the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand shows that Dhami requires legal counsel, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said.

In response to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's promise to implement Uniform Civil Code post-BJP's win in the state, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said, "don't embarrass your party and yourself."

Sibal lashed out at the CM, saying such promises before Assembly elections show that the BJP is losing in Uttarakhand and that the CM needs some "legal advice."

Earlier on Saturday, Pushkar Singh Dhami said a committee would be formed to prepare the draft of the UCC to provide equality. Equal law for all regarding marriage, divorce, property, inheritance, among others, irrespective of their faith.

While talking to ANI, Dhami said the Uniform Civil Code would help realise the dreams of those who drafted our constitution and will help to solidify the spirit of the constitution. This will also be a significant step toward Article 44, which calls for UCC for all citizens.

Replying to the remark, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi said the CM should understand that 'uniform' doesn't mean common. He added AIMIM believes in 'unity in diversity,' which means that one size does not fit all.

ANI quoted Owaisi saying Article 29 read every individual/society has the right to preserve/practice their culture. How are you going to violate it? Will tax rebates for Hindu families not be extended to others? According to the Law Commission, UCC is not required. One thinks of this when the ground beneath them is slipping.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has welcomed the announcement, saying that the need for UCC has long been felt to protect Uttarakhand's diversity and unique culture.

Dhami's election pledge comes amid a heated debate over the right to wear a hijab in school.