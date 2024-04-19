Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Like Shalya from Mahabharat...' FM Nirmala Sitharaman slams Congress for undermining India's progress

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has drawn a parallel between the opposition, particularly the Congress party, and the character of Shalya from the Mahabharata epic. She criticized the Congress for questioning India's capabilities and demoralizing the nation, similar to Shalya's undermining of Karna's achievements

    Prateek Suri
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 3:50 PM IST

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has drawn a striking parallel between the opposition, particularly the Congress party, and the character of Shalya from the epic Mahabharata. Sitharaman, in an interview with the Economic Times, compared the Congress's questioning of India's capabilities to Shalya's undermining of Karna's achievements.

    She highlighted Shalya's allegiance to the Kauravas, driven by deceit, and his constant undermining of Karna despite his accomplishments. Sitharaman likened this behaviour to the Congress party's lack of faith in India's potential, despite having governed the country. She criticized the party for demoralizing the nation, particularly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    "Shalya, the maternal uncle of Nakul and Sahadev, joins with the Kauravas. Joins them because of pure deceit. Shri Krishna gets a promise out of him saying you won't betray us. As a result, you find him being with Karna, as his charioteer, but one who constantly undermines him, irrespective of his achievements. He keeps telling him that he'll never be able to make it," she said.

    While Shalya's actions were motivated by dharmic obligation, Sitharaman noted that the Congress's behaviour stems from their intense dislike for Modi. She emphasized that the party's actions serve to undermine India's progress and demoralize its people.

    "I would even go to the extent of saying that even if it believes that Indians are capable of performing, delivering, and achieving for some reason, like Shalya, it constantly keeps saying India can't reach there or match China," she said

    Addressing concerns raised by the opposition regarding rural stress, price rise, and unemployment, Sitharaman pointed to the significant surge in startups in India since 2016. With nearly 70,000 registered entities and the emergence of over 100 unicorns, she highlighted the substantial job creation potential of these startups.

    Furthermore, Sitharaman cited the growth in the real estate sector, particularly in metropolitan and tier II cities, as a significant contributor to job creation. She also highlighted the thriving service sector, driven by workforce employed in various domains, and the opportunities in sectors like renewable energy and fintech.

    Sitharaman challenged the notion of a "magic wand" solution to poverty, emphasizing the tangible job creation happening across various sectors. She questioned the opposition's skepticism regarding job creation, urging them to acknowledge the efforts underway in driving economic growth and employment opportunities.

    The Finance Minister's remarks underscore the ongoing political discourse surrounding India's economic trajectory and the role of the opposition in shaping national narratives.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 3:50 PM IST
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress' Sowmya Reddy aims to become Bengaluru's first woman MP with historic win gcw

    62-year-old Bengaluru tourist goes missing during Dudhsagar jeep excursion, search ops underway vkp

    Supplier of terror now longs for flour supply': PM Modi slams Pakistan in Damoh address; top quotes WATCH AJR

    Am I a gangster Arvind Kejriwal claims only 3 mangoes in 48 meals sent by family; slams ED's 'media trial' snt

    Air India suspends flights to and from Tel Aviv until April 30 in view of situation in Middle East AJR

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress' Sowmya Reddy aims to become Bengaluru's first woman MP with historic win gcw

    Kriti Sanon to Kiara Advani to Janhvi Kapoor: Know 9 Bollywood actresses' REAL age RBA

    62-year-old Bengaluru tourist goes missing during Dudhsagar jeep excursion, search ops underway vkp

    Supplier of terror now longs for flour supply': PM Modi slams Pakistan in Damoh address; top quotes WATCH AJR

    cricket IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant faces emotional homecoming as Delhi Capitals brace for Sunrisers Hyderabad challenge osf

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH) gcw

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

