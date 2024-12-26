Congress has an anti-Ambedkar mindset: CM Yogi Adityanath

CM Yogi addresses journalists at his official residence in Lucknow. He alleged that the Congress has consistently been anti-Ambedkar in its approach and accused it of indulging in divisive politics.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during an interaction with journalists at his official residence on Tuesday, launched a scathing attack on the Congress and other political parties. He alleged that the Congress has consistently been anti-Ambedkar in its approach and accused it of indulging in divisive politics.

Highlighting historical instances, the Chief Minister said, “The Congress has a record of depriving Dalits of their rights. Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was opposed to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s inclusion in the Constituent Assembly.”

He further recalled an incident during the UPA government when an image depicting Nehru whipping Dr. Ambedkar’s portrait surfaced, leading to a controversy. He noted that the then Human Resource Development Minister Kapil Sibal had to issue an apology for the incident.

The Chief Minister accused the Congress of working against Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at various points in history. He stated that the Congress actively worked to defeat Dr. Ambedkar in elections and did not want him to enter the Lok Sabha. Additionally, the Congress never allowed a memorial for Dr. Ambedkar after his demise.

He also highlighted that when Dr. Ambedkar resigned from the government, he accused Congress and Nehru of prioritizing concerns for Muslims over those of the underprivileged and Dalits. He pointed out that despite Dr. Ambedkar’s immense contributions to India’s freedom movement, constitution-making, and post-independence progress, he was not made a member of any parliamentary committee.

The CM praised Dr. Ambedkar as a great son of India who, despite facing numerous social barriers, achieved the highest levels of education in fields like law and economics. “Dr. Ambedkar used his profound knowledge and dedication to illuminate India’s path forward,” CM said.

Speaking at the press interaction, the CM highlighted that a former UPA Prime Minister claimed that Muslims had the first right to the nation’s resources, questioning whether Dalits and the underprivileged were excluded from this right.

He alleged that the Congress and SP share a similar history of neglecting Dr. Ambedkar. He pointed out that during SP's tenure, Dr. Ambedkar’s name was removed from a college in Kannauj and the Saharanpur Medical College. He also accused both parties of misrepresenting statements by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to create political confusion.

Referring to past remarks about Dr. Ambedkar by a “Super CM” during SP’s regime, the Chief Minister said it was well-known and needed no elaboration. He also questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on whether attacking a BJP MP in Parliament could be considered constitutional.

CM Yogi called on both Congress and SP to apologize to the nation for their actions, asserting that their attempts to mislead the public would fail. He emphasized that the people of India have repeatedly rejected these parties and will continue to do so.

The Chief Minister reiterated the pivotal role of Dr. Ambedkar in India’s independence and constitution-making. He affirmed that every Indian honors Dr. Ambedkar as the architect of the Constitution. He also stated that the BJP is committed to realizing Dr. Ambedkar’s vision for India and has worked earnestly towards achieving it.

He emphasized that both former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government and the current BJP-led government under PM Narendra Modi have shown deep respect and admiration for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He said that sites associated with Dr. Ambedkar have been developed as “Panch Teerth” to preserve his memory and legacy for future generations.

He further highlighted that under the NDA government, led by PM Modi, Dalits and the underprivileged have been made integral to the government’s welfare initiatives. He cited several schemes, including toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission, PM Awas Yojana, free ration distribution, and the Ayushman Bharat health scheme, as examples of programs benefiting the Dalit community.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that his government draws inspiration from Dr. Ambedkar’s values and principles, working with dedication to uplift all sections of society. In contrast, he criticized the Congress, alleging that its history has been one of denying Dalits and the underprivileged their rightful opportunities.

The CM lauded PM Modi’s leadership, stating that the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and other marginalized communities are being provided comprehensive access to government welfare schemes. He emphasized that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is committed to upholding the values of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and working tirelessly for the upliftment of the underprivileged.

In stark contrast, the Chief Minister criticized the Congress, accusing it of having a history of disrespecting Dalits and marginalized groups in India. He alleged that the Congress has consistently engaged in appeasement politics, which he claimed has been aimed at depriving Dalits and the underprivileged of their rightful opportunities. He further accused the Congress of pushing the nation toward division through its policies of appeasement.

