CM Yogi slams Samajwadi Party for double standards on education, defends regional languages

On the opening day of the Uttar Pradesh Budget session, CM Yogi Adityanath launched a strong attack on the Samajwadi Party, accusing them of double standards. He pointed out that while SP leaders send their children to English-medium schools, they oppose government efforts to improve education for the general public, instead pushing for Urdu. He further alleged that the SP aims to lead the country toward fundamentalism, a move he said would not be tolerated.

Welcoming the inclusion of local dialects such as Bhojpuri, Awadhi, Braj, and Bundelkhandi in Assembly proceedings, the Chief Minister emphasized the government's commitment to preserving and promoting these languages, recognizing them as sub-languages of Hindi.

"Our government is establishing separate academies for these languages to ensure their growth. They are daughters of Hindi and deserve their rightful respect. This House is not just for scholars; every section of society must have its voice heard," CM Yogi stated.

Criticizing those opposing Bhojpuri, Awadhi, Braj, and Bundelkhandi, he said they are, in essence, against Uttar Pradesh’s cultural heritage. Taking aim at the Samajwadi Party, he asserted that their character has become duplicitous.

Emphasizing the richness of Braj Bhasha, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted that Saint Surdas composed his divine verses in this language, while Saint Tulsidas composed the Ramcharitmanas in Awadhi, which became a spiritual guide not only for North India but also for NRIs in times of crisis.

He lashed out at those opposing Bhojpuri, Awadhi, and Braj, stating that such resistance reflects an opposition to India's cultural heritage and traditions. “It is unfortunate that at a time when these languages are receiving the respect they deserve, some people are protesting against it.”

Taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP), CM Yogi remarked that opposing every good initiative has become the party’s nature. “You oppose every positive step taken in the interest of the state and the country. This attitude will not work.”

He pointed out that when the Assembly Secretariat recognized local languages, the SP opposed even that decision. Sarcastically, he added that the public is fully aware of SP’s double standards, and such hypocrisy should be exposed before society.

Reaffirming his government's commitment to preserving and promoting regional languages, CM Yogi announced the establishment of Bhojpuri Academy, Awadhi Academy, and Braj Academy to honor and uplift these languages.

“It is our responsibility to preserve our mother tongues and promote them. The opposition’s stand clearly shows they are not just against development but also against our culture,” he remarked.

He further criticized SP’s educational hypocrisy, stating, “These people will educate their children in English-medium schools, but if the government wants to provide the same opportunity to others, they say no—teach them Urdu instead. Their agenda is to make children maulvis and push the country towards fundamentalism. This cannot continue.”

