CM Yogi Adityanath hails PM Modi's 23 years of leadership as beacon for public representatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked 23 years of distinguished service in key constitutional roles, first as Chief Minister and later as Prime Minister on Monday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to his social media account on 'X' to extend heartfelt congratulations to the Prime Minister on this significant milestone.

In his message, CM Yogi Adityanath praised Prime Minister Modi as the visionary behind the 'Viksit Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat' (developed and self-reliant India) mission, working tirelessly for the happiness, peace, and prosperity of 140 crore Indians.

He highlighted that Prime Minister Modi's 23 years of dedicated service, both as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, have been marked by unwavering commitment to public welfare and the nation’s progress.

PM Modi has prioritized faith, identity, modernity, Antyodaya (upliftment of the last person), and economic growth, all while safeguarding and advancing India's heritage, he stated.

CM Yogi further emphasized that PM Modi’s policies and schemes have opened new pathways for the comprehensive upliftment of the underprivileged.

"Under his visionary leadership, which brings to life the ideals of 'Upbhoga Shunya Swami' by Swami Samarth Ramdas and Chanakya Niti Sutra's concept of 'Raja Prathmosevak', New India is steadily advancing towards becoming a global superpower. PM Modi stands as the true architect of cultural nationalism in modern India, with his life being a living example of democratic values", CM Yogi remarked.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath concluded that Prime Minister Modi’s remarkable 23-year journey, defined by his steadfast commitment to good governance and national security, serves as an inspiring beacon for all public representatives.

