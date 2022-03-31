Centre reduces AFSPA ambit in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur

In a significant decision, the Centre has decided to reduce disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades.

Confirming the decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that reduction in areas under AFSPA was the outcome of improved security situation and fast-tracked development. This, the Union Home Minister said, was possible due to the consistent efforts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to end insurgency and bring lasting peace in North East.

Shah commended the Modi government's efforts to strengthen security in northeastern states in a series of tweets. He also thanked the people of Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur, calling the occasion a "momentous occasion."

The act gives security forces the authority to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without a warrant. It also provides security forces with some immunity in the event of a failed mission.

Initially, the AFSPA was applied in insurgency-affected districts of undivided Assam's hills that were designated as "disturbed zones." Nagaland Hills was one among those regions. Later, the AFSPA was extended to all seven Northeastern states.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal welcomed the move, saying that PM Narendra Modi's leadership has brought a new age of peace, growth, and security to the North East. "Reducing regions subject to AFSPA would further provide a favourable atmosphere for the region's fast-paced expansion," he added.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh praised the decision and thanked the administration. "I would like to congratulate the Centre on behalf of the people of Manipur for taking such a step in the best interests of the people," N Biren Singh said.

