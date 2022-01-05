  • Facebook
    Central government's new plan to end collapse of bridges in India

    Centre comes up with a bridge management system to gather information on all the bridges across the country

    Central government's new plan to end collapse of bridges in India - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 5, 2022, 12:53 PM IST
    Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, stated that the central government would develop a programme to assess the condition and age of all bridges in the country. Gadkari also said that the government had created the Indian Bridge Management System to collect data on all of the country's bridges.

    Gadkari added while addressing the crowd, "Bridges in India have no expiry dates, which has resulted in several accidents and fatalities. I usually remind people that financial auditing is vital, but performance auditing and quality construction auditing are even more critical."

    Gadkari stated at the book launch of "Building Bridges - Shaping the Future," penned by Sachidanand Joshi and Vaibhav Dange, that the centre is considering employing stainless steel in the construction of bridges along the coast. This would boost the bridges' strength and endurance and make them more secure, he noted.

    Also read: Nitin Gadkari urges Elon Musk to make electric cars in India; assures government's support

    Gadkari also spoke about cutting-edge technology. He stated that we would have to use new technologies to link the bridge stretchers. The minister said that India has a span of 30 metres when discussing the multi-story road project. Malaysia has a 45-metre span, which would assist in reducing the bridge's cost by 30- 40%.

    The minister went on to say that in cities, land acquisition is a huge issue. Cities need the development of three or four-story roads. In Nagpur, a proposal is being developed to operate a metro over a two-story route. Preparations are also being made in Pune for a four-story road project.

    While speaking to a gathering in Goa, Gadkari said he would begin using a car that operates on green hydrogen as a test project whenever he returns to New Delhi. He said, "The Toyota Company from Japan presented me with a car that operates on green hydrogen, which I will utilise as an alternative fuel sooner."

    Ha said that Indian Oil, based in Faridabad, had agreed to deliver the green hydrogen car.

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2022, 12:53 PM IST
