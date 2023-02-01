Budget 2023: President's household expenditure slashed by Rs 10 crore

The government has allocated Rs 36.22 crore for the President's household expenditure, which includes staff salaries, in the Union Budget for 2023-24, a sharp drop of Rs 10 crore from the revised estimates of the current fiscal.

The President's office and other expenses would receive Rs 90.14 crore, up from Rs 84.8 crore promised in the previous budget, according to the budget document by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

According to the document, Rs 60 lakh of the overall budget has been set aside for the President's pay and benefits.

In addition, expenditures for the President's household establishment, including staff salaries and the President's discretionary disbursements, total Rs 36.22 crore and Rs 53.32 crore, respectively.

According to revised estimates for FY23, the household establishment's allocation from the previous budget, which was Rs 41.68 crore, was increased to Rs 46.27 crore.

The allocation under this heading for the following fiscal year is reduced by Rs 10.05, or almost 27%, to Rs 36.22 crore from 2022–23, according to the budget paper released on Wednesday.

The allocation for President's Secretariat has been increased by Rs 15.39 crore from Rs 37.93 crore in the last budget to Rs 53.32 crore, according to the document.