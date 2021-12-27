BKU leader Rakesh Tikait says don't want PM Modi to apologise, ruin his image overseas

His remarks came only days after the Centre abolished three agricultural legislation that farmers' groups had been contesting for nearly a year.

Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), stated on Sunday that farmers do not want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise and do not want to ruin his image overseas. His remarks came only days after the Centre abolished three agricultural legislation that farmers' groups had been contesting for nearly a year. In a tweet, the BKU leader stated that they do not want the Prime Minister to apologise because they do not want to harm his name overseas. He stated that no choice will be made without the agreement of farmers. They nurture the land honestly, but Delhi ignored our requests.

Tikait responded to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's recent statements on three repealed agricultural rules intended to mislead farmers and insult the Prime Minister.

Tomar stated earlier in the event that they brought the agricultural legislation and that some people did not like it. He stated that they had taken a step back but that they would take another since farmers are India's backbone, and if the backbone is reinforced, the country will become stronger.

However, the minister then emphasised that the Centre had no plans to restore agricultural regulations and that his comments during a television broadcast were misquoted. The minister stated that the government had enacted good agricultural legislation and returned them for a variety of reasons. He added that the government will continue to strive for farmers' welfare.

Tikait has promised to relaunch the protest if the Centre reintroduces the agriculture regulations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi scrapped the three agriculture laws on November 19. These measures were voted during Parliament's winter session, which began on November 23.

