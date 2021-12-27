  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BKU leader Rakesh Tikait says don't want PM Modi to apologise, ruin his image overseas

    His remarks came only days after the Centre abolished three agricultural legislation that farmers' groups had been contesting for nearly a year.

    BKU leader Rakesh Tikait says dont want PM Modi to apologise ruin his image overseas gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 27, 2021, 12:57 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), stated on Sunday that farmers do not want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise and do not want to ruin his image overseas. His remarks came only days after the Centre abolished three agricultural legislation that farmers' groups had been contesting for nearly a year. In a tweet, the BKU leader stated that they do not want the Prime Minister to apologise because they do not want to harm his name overseas. He stated that no choice will be made without the agreement of farmers. They nurture the land honestly, but Delhi ignored our requests.

    Tikait responded to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's recent statements on three repealed agricultural rules intended to mislead farmers and insult the Prime Minister.
    Tomar stated earlier in the event that they brought the agricultural legislation and that some people did not like it. He stated that they had taken a step back but that they would take another since farmers are India's backbone, and if the backbone is reinforced, the country will become stronger.

    Also Read | Centre will not reintroduce farm laws, clarifies Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

    However, the minister then emphasised that the Centre had no plans to restore agricultural regulations and that his comments during a television broadcast were misquoted. The minister stated that the government had enacted good agricultural legislation and returned them for a variety of reasons. He added that the government will continue to strive for farmers' welfare.
    Tikait has promised to relaunch the protest if the Centre reintroduces the agriculture regulations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi scrapped the three agriculture laws on November 19. These measures were voted during Parliament's winter session, which began on November 23. 

    Also Read | PM Modi's Gurupurab gift to farmers: Centre to repeal all 3 farm laws

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2021, 12:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chhattisgarh FIR against religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj for derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi-dnm

    Chhattisgarh: FIR against religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj for derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

    Haryana government crowned best on citizen-centric governance index-dnm

    Haryana government crowned best on citizen-centric governance index

    Covaxin showed good immune response in children during trials: NTAGI chief on vaccinating children-dnm

    Covaxin showed good immune response in children during trials: NTAGI chief on vaccinating children

    Kanpur-based perfume industrialist Piyush Jain arrested over tax evasion charges; to be produced in court-dnm

    Kanpur-based perfume industrialist Piyush Jain arrested over tax evasion charges; to be produced in court

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi to kickstart Congress' poll campaign from Moga on January 3-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi to kickstart Congress’ poll campaign from Moga on January 3

    Recent Stories

    Bank holidays in January 2022 Banks to be closed for 16 days Check out the list gcw

    Bank holidays in January 2022: Banks to be closed for 16 days, Check out the list

    Dwayne Johnson Christmas surprise for his mother is a brand new Cadillac check out his mother reaction drb

    Dwayne Johnson’s Christmas surprise for his mother is a brand-new Cadillac; check out his mother’s reaction

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG: 4 English members Test COVID-19 positive, Boxing Day Test to continue-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: 4 England members test COVID-19 positive, Boxing Day Test to continue

    Did you know Rekha once expressed love for Amitabh Bachchan? Here's what she said RCB

    Did you know Rekha once expressed love for Amitabh Bachchan? Here's what she said

    Chhattisgarh FIR against religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj for derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi-dnm

    Chhattisgarh: FIR against religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj for derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

    Recent Videos

    Watch Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo-ycb

    Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1

    Video Icon
    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Video Icon
    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Video Icon