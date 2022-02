Rahul Bajaj is the grandson of Jamnalal Bajaj, an industrialist and prominent supporter of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi during India’s independence struggle.

Former Bajaj chairman Rahul Bajaj passed away in Pune on Saturday after a long battle with lung cancer. He was 83 years old. He was born on June 10, 1938 in Kolkata to Marwari businessman Kamalnayan Bajaj and Savitri Bajaj.

More details to follow.