    Bihar violence rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms government in 2025: Amit Shah

    Amit Shah slammed Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar for "failing to check" communal violence in Sasaram and asserted that rioters will be hung upside down if the BJP forms the government in the state in 2025.

    First Published Apr 2, 2023, 5:12 PM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday tore into the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar for "failing to check" communal violence in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns. He asserted that rioters will be hung upside down if the BJP forms the government in the state in 2025.

    Shah, who is generally regarded as the BJP's chief planner, claimed that the people of Bihar have chosen to guarantee the success of party candidates in each of the 40 Lok Sabha districts in the general elections of 2024 while addressing a gathering in Hisua in the Nawada district.

    "The nation's citizens have determined that Narendra Modi will serve as prime minister for a third time in a row. When that occurs, Nitish Kumar will break his pledge to pass the reins to his deputy Tejashwi Yadav because his hopes of becoming prime minister will be crushed," he said.

    Shah claimed that while Modi had repealed Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar had engaged in soft politics that had aided terrorism's growth.

    "The BJP can never join hands with Nitish Kumar, who spreads venom of casteism, and 'Jungle Raj' pioneer Lalu Prasad," Shah said, while reiterating that BJP's doors are always closed for the Bihar CM.

    Speaking furthher about the communal violence in the state, he added, "I pray to God that normalcy returns soon. When I spoke to the governor in the morning, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh became angry and asked why I was bothered about Bihar."

    "I am the Union home minister and Bihar's law and order situation is my concern as well," he added.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2023, 5:12 PM IST
