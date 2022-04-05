Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Big cheer for employees as Karnataka government raises dearness allowance from 24.5% to 27.2%

    From January 1, 2022, Karnataka state government employees will get 27.25 per cent DA, up 2.75 per cent from the existing 24.50 per cent.

    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 5, 2022, 2:37 PM IST

    In a big cheer for its employees, the Karnataka government on Tuesday announced a hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for government employees from 24.50 per cent to 27.25 per cent of their basic pay under the 7th Pay Commission. The hike is with effect from January 1, 2022, the finance department said in its order.

    The order would apply to full-time government employees, employees of Zilla Panchayats, work charged employees on regular time-scales of pay, full-time employees of aided educational institutions and universities who are on regular time scales of pay.

    The DA hike will also benefit pensioners, current and former employees on UGC/AICTE/ICAR scales of pay, the Finance Department said.

    Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the 2.75 percentage points hike will cost the government Rs 1,447 crores annually.

    The hike benefits as many as six lakh employees and 4.5 lakh pensioners.

    This comes just days after the Centre also hiked DA for its employees by three percentage points to 31 per cent.

    The government also gave its nod to the release an additional instalment of Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners. With the latest increase, the DA and the DR now stand at 34 per cent. The DA increase would come as a relief for more than 1 crore government employees and pensioners at a time when petrol and diesel prices are witnessing a continuous surge.

    The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both DA and DR would be Rs 9,544.50 crore per annum. This will benefit about 47.68 lakh Central Government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners. 

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2022, 2:37 PM IST
