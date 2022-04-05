Big cheer for employees as Karnataka government raises dearness allowance from 24.5% to 27.2%

From January 1, 2022, Karnataka state government employees will get 27.25 per cent DA, up 2.75 per cent from the existing 24.50 per cent.

In a big cheer for its employees, the Karnataka government on Tuesday announced a hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for government employees from 24.50 per cent to 27.25 per cent of their basic pay under the 7th Pay Commission. The hike is with effect from January 1, 2022, the finance department said in its order.

The order would apply to full-time government employees, employees of Zilla Panchayats, work charged employees on regular time-scales of pay, full-time employees of aided educational institutions and universities who are on regular time scales of pay.

The DA hike will also benefit pensioners, current and former employees on UGC/AICTE/ICAR scales of pay, the Finance Department said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the 2.75 percentage points hike will cost the government Rs 1,447 crores annually.

The hike benefits as many as six lakh employees and 4.5 lakh pensioners.

This comes just days after the Centre also hiked DA for its employees by three percentage points to 31 per cent.

