    Bengaluru: Wife lodges harassment complaint against IAS officer Akash Shankar

    IAS officer Akash Shankar has been accused by his wife, Dr Vandana, of harassment. The complaint includes allegations of posting derogatory content on social media and defamatory remarks. Previously, Dr Vandana had filed a dowry harassment complaint against Shankar and his family.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

    A case has been filed against IAS officer Akash Shankar by his wife, Dr Vandana, for alleged harassment. The complaint was registered at the Kodigehalli police station. Dr Vandana had previously filed a dowry harassment complaint against Shankar. She accused him of posting derogatory content on social media, including labelling her complaint as fake and making defamatory remarks against her.

    According to the complaint, Shankar had posted derogatory statements about Dr Vandana on Google, referring to her as the "Trafficking of Khakees daughter" and the "Trafficker of Dr Vandana". Additionally, he allegedly shared a derogatory status targeting her. Dr Vandana brought these matters to the attention of the police.

    Dr Vandana, the daughter of retired IPS Officer TR Suresh, has registered a case at the Kodigehalli police station. The complaint also names Shankar's brother, Vikas Shankar, his wife, Chetana Vikas, and Aisiri Shivakumar.

    Akash Shankar has since been transferred from his previous posting in the Madikeri district.

    Dowry harassment complaint

    The dowry harassment complaint filed by Dr Vandana earlier accused Akash Shankar and his family of subjecting her to mistreatment. She claimed that Akash physically assaulted her when she questioned his frequent conversations with another woman on his mobile phone. 

    Dr Vandana further alleged that Akash demanded dowry in the form of property and insisted she purchases a house for him. The complaint stated that she was eventually forced out of the house on December 11, 2022. Her father intervened to reconcile the situation on March 5, 2023, but upon her return to the house, she was met with verbal abuse, as mentioned in the complaint.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
