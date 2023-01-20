Bengaluru road rage: Woman drags man on car's bonnet for 1 km, FIR filed | WATCH

A man was dragged on the bonnet of a car for a kilometre in a road rage incident in the city on Friday, police said. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media showing one Darshan struggling to stay put on the car, allegedly driven by a woman identified as Priyanka.

Police claim that Priyanka's automobile and Darshan's car were involved in an early traffic collision on the Jnanabharathi Main Road. As Priyanka’s car allegedly crashed with Darshan’s car, the latter came out of the vehicle. When Darshan tried to stop the car and speak to the occupants, Priyanka allegedly accelerated the car at high speed and drove away.

Darshan instantly sprang and climbed onto the car's bonnet out of fear of being driven over. Then, with Darshan seated on the car's bonnet, the accused drove off at a high rate of speed for a kilometre.

Charges of conspiracy and attempted murder have been filed against the woman, her husband, and another individual. Pramod, the husband of the accused woman, has filed a counter-complaint against Darshan and his three friends, accusing them of assaulting him and his wife.

Three days prior, Muthappa Shivayogi Thontapur, 71, was pulled by Sahil for smashing his bike into the latter's vehicle. Sahil then attempted to run, and Thontapur attempted to stop him by holding onto his scooter. Sahil, however, pulled him for a kilometre in the hopes that he would get out of the car. Sahil was stopped by bystanders and given to the police.

