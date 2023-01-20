Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru road rage: Woman drags man on car's bonnet for 1 km, FIR filed | WATCH

    A man was dragged on the bonnet of a car for a kilometre in a road rage incident in the city on Friday, police said. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media showing one Darshan struggling to stay put on the car, allegedly driven by a woman identified as Priyanka.

    Bengaluru road rage woman drags man on car bonnet for 1 km FIR filed watch video gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 20, 2023, 7:55 PM IST

    In a road rage incident that occurred in Bengaluru on Friday, the police claimed a man was dragged on a car's bonnet for a kilometre. A man named Darshan is seen attempting to maintain his position atop the car, which is purportedly being driven by a lady named Priyanka, in the CCTV footage of the event that has gone viral on social media.

    Police claim that Priyanka's automobile and Darshan's car were involved in an early traffic collision on the Jnanabharathi Main Road. As Priyanka’s car allegedly crashed with Darshan’s car, the latter came out of the vehicle. When Darshan tried to stop the car and speak to the occupants, Priyanka allegedly accelerated the car at high speed and drove away.

    Darshan instantly sprang and climbed onto the car's bonnet out of fear of being driven over. Then, with Darshan seated on the car's bonnet, the accused drove off at a high rate of speed for a kilometre.

    Also Read | Delhi govt resends teachers' Finland training programme file; Kejriwal says, 'Hope LG will agree...'

    Charges of conspiracy and attempted murder have been filed against the woman, her husband, and another individual. Pramod, the husband of the accused woman, has filed a counter-complaint against Darshan and his three friends, accusing them of assaulting him and his wife.

    Three days prior, Muthappa Shivayogi Thontapur, 71, was pulled by Sahil for smashing his bike into the latter's vehicle. Sahil then attempted to run, and Thontapur attempted to stop him by holding onto his scooter. Sahil, however, pulled him for a kilometre in the hopes that he would get out of the car. Sahil was stopped by bystanders and given to the police.

    Also Read | 'We recognise the gaps...' Air India after DGCA's action in urination incident

    (Photo: @rakeshprakash1 | Twitter)

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2023, 7:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    More Sanjay Raut walks with Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra, victory doors for Uddhav Sena will get closed: Mumbai BJP chief - adt

    More Sanjay Raut walks with Rahul Gandhi, victory doors for Sena will get closed: Mumbai BJP chief

    Delhi govt resends teachers' Finland training programme file; Kejriwal says, 'Hope LG will agree...' - adt

    Delhi govt resends teachers' Finland training programme file; Kejriwal says, 'Hope LG will agree...'

    We recognise the gaps... Air India after DGCA's action in urination incident - adt

    'We recognise the gaps...' Air India after DGCA's action in urination incident

    Should be a beacon for others to learn WHO officials lauds India's G20 Presidency AJR

    'Should be a beacon for others to learn': WHO officials lauds India's G20 Presidency

    BJP is shielding its leaders CM Arvind Kejriwal hits out amid wrestlers protest AJR

    'BJP is shielding its leaders': CM Arvind Kejriwal hits out amid wrestlers' protest

    Recent Stories

    More Sanjay Raut walks with Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra, victory doors for Uddhav Sena will get closed: Mumbai BJP chief - adt

    More Sanjay Raut walks with Rahul Gandhi, victory doors for Sena will get closed: Mumbai BJP chief

    Microsoft layoff After working for over 21 years Indian man Prashant Kamani pens heartfelt note on Linkedin after being fired gcw

    Microsoft layoff: 'After working for over 21 years...' Indian man pens heartfelt note after being fired

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, CFC-ATKMB: One player who can replace El Khayati in another position is Anirudh Thapa - Chennaiyin FC Thomas Brdaric-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: 'One player who can replace El Khayati in another position is Anirudh Thapa' - Thomas Brdaric

    football indian super league 2022-23: Can Mumbai City become 'invincibles'? Head coach Des Buckingham answers-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Can Mumbai City become 'invincibles'? Head coach Des Buckingham answers

    Google parent Alphabet to cut 12000 employees Read Sundar Pichai full statement gcw

    Google parent Alphabet to cut 12,000 employees; Read Sundar Pichai's full statement

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon