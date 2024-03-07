Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect in BMTC bus, NIA recovers his cap (WATCH)

    Suspect in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case spotted on BMTC bus without mask. NIA offers Rs 10 lakh reward for information. Blast injured 10 on March 1, 2024. Suspect seen concealing timer in bag at bus stand. CCTV footage shows the suspect ordering Idly before leaving with mobile phone.

    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

    The latest CCTV footage shows the suspect travelling inside a BMTC bus in Bengaluru. The suspected bomber in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case was seen travelling inside a BMTC bus in the city. The footage shows the suspect wearing a hat and mask, climbing the bus. Later, he sees the CCTV cameras recording him and seats in the front to evade detection by the camera.

    The latest update as of now is that the cap worn by the suspect is recovered by the NIA outside a mosque, as per the reports. The suspect reportedly climbed the BMTC bus and later got down at the Rameshwaram Cafe, to plant the bomb. 

    The Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case has been transferred to the Anti-terror Agency (NIA). They have announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone who can provide a lead on the accused information. On March 1, 2024, at around 12.30 pm, an explosion took place in the Kundalahalli Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, injuring at least 10 people present inside the cafe. 

    Reports indicate that the prime suspect boarded the BMTC bus purportedly to evade surveillance cameras. Furthermore, it's reported that he concealed the timer inside his bag at the BMTC bus stand. As the investigation progressed, authorities sifted through numerous call records in an attempt to trace the suspect's whereabouts while he entered the cafe. According to a CCTV footage, the suspect spent approximately 9 minutes inside the cafe, during which he ordered Idly before promptly leaving while holding a mobile phone. However, police sources suggest that the suspect may have been using a dummy phone to obfuscate the investigation.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2024, 1:03 PM IST
