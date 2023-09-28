Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru hit by massive traffic jam ahead of long weekend; Check out photos, videos

    Bengaluru faced massive traffic with vehicles stuck on roads for hours, many of which faced breakdowns. The Outer Ring Road (ORR) area of the city was the worst hit, as people complained that they had been stuck there for over five hours.

    Bengaluru hit by massive traffic jam ahead of long weekend Check out photos videos gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 9:41 AM IST

    The Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru, which is known as the city's "tech corridor," saw a significant traffic jam on Wednesday evening. As a result, individuals reported that they could only go one km in two hours. Worse, some X users said that their children arrived home from school around 8 pm. The situation grew so out of control that police advised IT firms to postpone terminating staff.

    It was described as a "unforgettable experience for the citizens" by commuters and locals who uploaded pictures of the congested roadways on social media.

    The Joint Commissioner Traffic Police Bengaluru said in a statement that there was unprecedented traffic on Wednesday evening on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and surrounding areas.

    On September 27, traffic was twice as heavy as normal; by 7:30 p.m., there were 3.59 lakh cars on the road. Contrast this with the normal Wednesday vehicle figure of 1.5–2 lakh automobiles. The increase was a direct result of the bandh in Bengaluru on September 26, as many workers travelled to and from their workplaces at once on September 27.

    A large number of citizens are departing the city because of an impending long weekend. A Karnataka bandh announced by pro-Kannada organisations is scheduled for September 29, followed by Saturday and Sunday, after the holiday for Eid e Milad on September 28. Monday, October 2 is Gandhi Jayanti. The heavy rains resulted in the formation of numerous potholes, disrupting the flow of traffic.

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2023, 9:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ganpati Chaturthi 2023 Massive police deployment for Visarjan traffic advisory issued in Mumbai gcw

    Ganpati Chaturthi 2023: Massive police deployment for Visarjan, traffic advisory issued in Mumbai

    Kerala: Ernakulam General Hospital creates record by performing 28 hernia surgeries in one day rkn

    Kerala: Ernakulam General Hospital creates record by performing 28 hernia surgeries in one day

    Jaishankar to meet Antony Blinken today amid India Canada diplomatic row gcw

    Jaishankar to meet Antony Blinken today; India, Canada diplomatic row likely to be on agenda

    Kerala News LIVE 28 September 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: IMD predicts isolated rainfall; Yellow alert in 9 districts today

    Modi 15-year YouTube milestone: Content creators greet PM with 'Modi, Modi' chants during Fanfest - WATCH snt

    Modi's 15-year YouTube milestone: Content creators greet PM with 'Modi, Modi' chants during Fanfest - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Canada Justin Trudeau apologises after Nazi veteran honoured in parliament gcw

    Canada's Justin Trudeau apologises after Nazi veteran honoured in parliament

    Iraivan REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Will Jayam Ravi, Nayanthara's thriller, win fans hearts? Read THIS now RBA

    Iraivan REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Will Jayam Ravi, Nayanthara's thriller, win fans hearts? Read THIS now

    Ganpati Chaturthi 2023 Massive police deployment for Visarjan traffic advisory issued in Mumbai gcw

    Ganpati Chaturthi 2023: Massive police deployment for Visarjan, traffic advisory issued in Mumbai

    Chithha review: Siddharth's film gets thumbs up from audience; read what fans have to say RBA

    Chithha review: Siddharth's film gets thumbs up from audience; read what fans have to say

    Kerala: Ernakulam General Hospital creates record by performing 28 hernia surgeries in one day rkn

    Kerala: Ernakulam General Hospital creates record by performing 28 hernia surgeries in one day

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon