Bengaluru hit by massive traffic jam ahead of long weekend; Check out photos, videos

Bengaluru faced massive traffic with vehicles stuck on roads for hours, many of which faced breakdowns. The Outer Ring Road (ORR) area of the city was the worst hit, as people complained that they had been stuck there for over five hours.

The Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru, which is known as the city's "tech corridor," saw a significant traffic jam on Wednesday evening. As a result, individuals reported that they could only go one km in two hours. Worse, some X users said that their children arrived home from school around 8 pm. The situation grew so out of control that police advised IT firms to postpone terminating staff.

It was described as a "unforgettable experience for the citizens" by commuters and locals who uploaded pictures of the congested roadways on social media.

The Joint Commissioner Traffic Police Bengaluru said in a statement that there was unprecedented traffic on Wednesday evening on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and surrounding areas.

On September 27, traffic was twice as heavy as normal; by 7:30 p.m., there were 3.59 lakh cars on the road. Contrast this with the normal Wednesday vehicle figure of 1.5–2 lakh automobiles. The increase was a direct result of the bandh in Bengaluru on September 26, as many workers travelled to and from their workplaces at once on September 27.

A large number of citizens are departing the city because of an impending long weekend. A Karnataka bandh announced by pro-Kannada organisations is scheduled for September 29, followed by Saturday and Sunday, after the holiday for Eid e Milad on September 28. Monday, October 2 is Gandhi Jayanti. The heavy rains resulted in the formation of numerous potholes, disrupting the flow of traffic.