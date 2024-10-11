ASEAN-India Summit: Decoding importance of PM Modi's gifts to leaders of Laos, Thailand, Japan & NZ | See PICS

During his meetings with global leaders at the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane, Laos, PM Narendra Modi gifted exquisite, handcrafted items that reflect the unique craftsmanship of India’s different regions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent diplomatic engagements at the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane, Laos, have not only strengthened India’s ties with various nations but also served as a platform to showcase the country’s rich cultural and artistic heritage. During his meetings with global leaders, PM Modi gifted exquisite, handcrafted items that reflect the unique craftsmanship of India’s different regions. These carefully selected gifts, each symbolizing a blend of spiritual and artistic traditions, were presented to heads of state and their spouses, adding a personal touch to India’s diplomacy.

"Thank you Lao PDR! It’s been a productive visit, in line with India’s commitment to keep strengthening the relations with ASEAN. Together, we will continue to work towards peace, prosperity, and sustainable development in the region," wrote PM Modi in a post on X along with a video of highlights from Friday's interactions.

A vintage brass Buddha for Lao PDR President

During his visit to Lao PDR, PM Modi presented President Thongloun Sisoulith with a vintage brass Buddha statue. This statue, adorned with intricate mina (enamel) work, reflects the exquisite craftsmanship of Tamil Nadu, India. Known for its metal artistry, particularly in creating deities for worship, Tamil Nadu's artisans continue a legacy of precision and skill that dates back to the Chola dynasty. This Buddha statue represents enlightenment, compassion, and wisdom, blending South Indian styles with broader Buddhist influences.

Crafted from durable brass, the statue showcases the region's expertise in creating solid, detailed sculptures. The mina work, a form of enamel decoration, adds vibrant colours and patterns by fusing coloured glass powders onto the brass surface. This enhances both the aesthetic appeal and cultural significance, often symbolizing prosperity and harmony.

Depicted in a seated posture, the Buddha's raised hand in the abhaya mudra symbolizes protection and fearlessness, while the other hand signifies serenity in meditation. This piece serves as both a spiritual symbol and a fine example of South Indian metalwork, merging religious meaning with artistic beauty.

Patan Patola scarf in Sadeli box for Lao PDR President's wife

PM Modi also presented Naly Sisoulith, the wife of the Lao PDR President, with a double ikat Patan Patola scarf housed in a decorative Sadeli box. The Patan Patola scarf, woven using the intricate Double Ikat technique by the Salvi family in Northern Gujarat's Patan region, is a masterpiece of colour and craftsmanship.

This exquisite textile, with no discernible difference between the front and back, showcases the finest silk weaving traditions. The term "Patola" originates from the Sanskrit word "Pattu," meaning silk fabric, and its history traces back to ancient times. The intricate motifs featured in this fabric are inspired by the 'Rani ki Vav,' an 11th-century stepwell in Patan renowned for its architectural brilliance and detailed sculptural panels.

Accompanying this beautiful Patan Patola scarf is a decorative ‘Sadeli’ box, an art form with a rich history rooted in Gujarat, particularly Surat. Sadeli inlay is a highly skilled woodcraft known for its precise geometric patterns, meticulously created on wooden surfaces. Each box, with its detailed inlay work, reflects the artistry of the past and continues to fascinate with its enduring elegance.

Together, the Patan Patola and Sadeli box offer a harmonious blend of textile mastery and woodcraft, embodying the timeless beauty of Gujarat’s rich artistic heritage.

Kadamwood Buddha head for Lao PDR Prime Minister

For the Prime Minister of Lao PDR, Sonexay Siphandone, PM Modi gifted a Kadamwood Buddha head with colour embossing. The Kadamwood colour embossed Buddha head is a captivating piece of art that blends traditional craftsmanship with deep symbolic meaning. Crafted from high-quality Kadamwood, known for its durability and texture, the sculpture features intricate embossing that highlights the Buddha's serene expression, symbolizing peace and enlightenment.

The detailed engravings and vibrant colours enhance the warm tones of the wood, creating a lifelike three-dimensional effect. This artistry not only captures the essence of tranquillity but also elevates the spiritual significance of the piece, making it a perfect addition to any space focused on meditation or decoration.

Engraved with lotus flowers and elephants, the sculpture carries powerful symbolism. The lotus represents purity and spiritual awakening, while the elephant symbolizes wisdom, strength, and protection. Together, these elements deepen the spiritual resonance of the Buddha head, adding beauty and meaning to its artistic form.

Malachite and camel bone box for Lao PDR PM's wife

Vandara Siphandone, the wife of the Lao Prime Minister, received a Malachite and Camel Bone Box adorned with a Radha-Krishna theme, a piece symbolizing divine love.

The exquisite box, crafted from malachite and camel bone, is a stunning fusion of functionality and artistry. Adorned with an enchanting Radha-Krishna theme, this piece celebrates the divine love and companionship of these beloved deities. The rich green hues of malachite, known for its unique banded patterns, beautifully contrast with the delicate camel bone carvings, enhancing the overall elegance of the design.

Combining high-quality malachite with intricately carved camel bone, the box embodies both durability and luxury. The detailed depiction of Radha and Krishna, showcasing their playful interactions alongside traditional motifs, adds cultural depth and significance to the piece.

In Hindu mythology, Radha and Krishna symbolize love, devotion, and the eternal bond between the divine and the devotee. This box serves not only as a decorative object but also as a reminder of the beauty of divine love and spiritual connection. With its unique design and exceptional craftsmanship, this malachite and camel bone box is a timeless treasure that will be cherished for generations.

Vibrant wood table from Ladakh for Thailand PM

For the Prime Minister of Thailand, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, PM Modi gifted a vibrant low-height wood table from Ladakh.The handcrafted low-height table with a decorative pot beautifully blends traditional craftsmanship with vibrant artistry, bringing the essence of Ladakh's cultural heritage into any living space. This unique piece highlights the skill of local artisans and the region’s rich tradition of symbolic art through both the furniture and the accompanying pottery.

Made from hand-carved wood using age-old techniques, the low-height table is designed for functionality and aesthetics, reflecting the daily lifestyle of sitting on the floor in Ladakhi homes. Painted in vibrant colours —rich reds, blues, greens, and yellows—the table's energetic presence brightens any room, with detailed brushwork that mirrors the spirituality and natural beauty of the region.

Accompanying the table is a hand-painted pot crafted from locally sourced clay, which complements the vibrant colour scheme. Adorned with intricate patterns and cultural motifs, the pot enhances the table's charm, serving as a decorative piece or a vessel for flowers and plants. Together, the low-height table and vibrant pot create a harmonious ensemble that embodies the spirit of Ladakh.

Silver Nakkashi peacock figurine for Japan's PM

For Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, PM Modi chose a Silver Peacock figurine with intricate Nakkashi work. This exquisite silver peacock sculpture showcases intricate nakkashi (carving) work from West Bengal, India, embodying the region's traditional metal artistry. The craftsmanship features precise detailing and cultural symbolism, highlighting the artistic heritage of the area.

The sculpture depicts a regal peacock, symbolizing beauty, elegance, and pride in Indian culture. With its neck gracefully curved upward and elaborately detailed feathers, the peacock perches on a meticulously carved branch. Its long, fan-shaped tail captures attention with intricate feather patterns, adorned with eye-shaped motifs that nod to traditional Indian representations.

The most striking aspect of this sculpture is the nakkashi technique, which involves painstakingly etching detailed patterns onto the silver surface using a hammer and chisel. This results in a highly textured and lifelike rendering of the peacock, making it not just a decorative object but a testament to the rich cultural heritage and enduring tradition of fine metal craftsmanship in India.

Silver lamp for New Zealand's PM

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was presented with an exquisite pair of Silver lamps with Jhalar work studded with precious stones. This exquisite pair of silver lamps, featuring Jhalar work and precious stones, exemplifies the mastery of Indian craftsmanship and celebrates Maharashtra's artisanal heritage. Made from 92.5% silver, these lamps showcase the timeless elegance of Kolhapur's silver artistry, renowned for its intricate detailing and fine metalwork.

The lamps are adorned with fine Jhalar work, which resembles delicate fringes or lace, adding grace and fluidity to the design. This ornate detailing highlights the artisans' dedication to preserving traditional techniques, as they carefully carve and mold the silver into intricate patterns.

What truly sets these lamps apart is the embellishment of rubies, which enhance their opulence and add vibrant colour contrasts against the shiny silver surface. The red and green rubies symbolize prosperity, energy, and harmony, deepening their significance in traditional Indian decor, especially during auspicious occasions. This exquisite pair of lamps not only represents rich cultural heritage but also blends tradition with intricate artistry.

Latest Videos