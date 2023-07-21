Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    As Opposition pushes for Manipur debate in Parliament, Modi govt says it is ready

    In response to the Opposition's demands for a thorough discussion on the Manipur violence, specifically the distressing incident of the naked women being paraded in a viral video, the government has expressed its readiness to engage in the discussion in both Houses of Parliament.

    Taking head-on the Opposition's charge that the Narendra Modi government is evading a discussion on the violence in Manipur, government sources have said that the Centre has already informed the Lok Sabha speaker's office as well as the Rajya Sabha chairman's office that it is ready for discussion on the Manipur situation and that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reply to the debate. 

    The government has said that it is ready for a discussion on the matter whenever the Opposition wants. The response comes in the wake of Opposition demands for a comprehensive discussion on the Manipur violence, particularly concerning the disturbing incident of the naked women being paraded in a viral video. 

    Amid outrage over horrific Manipur video, women burn down main culprit's house in Nongpok Sekmai

    In the Lok Sabha, the Opposition parties have given notice under Rule 193, which allows for a short discussion on the matter. Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, they have given notice under Rule 176 and Rule 267. Rule 267 enables Rajya Sabha MPs to submit a written notice to suspend all scheduled business and prioritize the discussion of a pressing issue affecting the nation.

    The video of the two women being paraded naked in Manipur had caused an uproar during the first day of the Monsoon Session, with the joint opposition demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the incident. The video, dated approximately three months prior, is linked to the ethnic clashes in Manipur that occurred on May 4.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep pain and condemnation over the incident, deeming it shameful for any civilized society. He assured that the perpetrators would be brought to justice and emphasized that such actions would not be forgiven.

    The Manipur government on Thursday swung into action following outrage over the May 4 barbarity. Four of the accused in the case have been arrested. 

    Manipur: Horrific story of why 2 women were paraded naked revealed; main accused arrested

    Manipur: Outrage ensues after 2 women paraded naked, allegedly gang-raped

