'Any good son will fight to protect his father's self-respect': Rajeev Chandrasekhar

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday said that Mallikarjun Kharge's son and minister Priyank Kharge has failed to protect his father's self-respect in Wayanad when the Congress president was 'stopped' outside while filing his nomination papers.

Any good son will fight to protect his father's self-respect': Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Priyank Kharge gcw
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 27, 2024, 9:34 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 27, 2024, 9:37 AM IST

A political row has erupted between the BJP and the grand old party over allegations regarding treatment given to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s recent nomination filing in Wayanad.  The Congress clarified that Kharge merely obeyed the District Magistrate's orders, which stated that only five people could remain inside the chamber, and that by doing so, the Congress President "helped the DM," despite the BJP's accusations that Kharge was forced to stand outside the room because "he is not family." Following a roadshow with Rahul Gandhi, the incident happened on Wednesday at Priyanka Gandhi's nomination file at the district collector's office in Kalpetta.

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "Any good son will fight to protect his fathers self-respect and ensure he is not insulted and humiliated like @kharge was by making him wait outside. But Congress dynasts like 12th std fail @priyankkharge are so sycophantic and are only interested in exploiting their fathers position to loot land and money regardless of insults and humiliation to old Kharge."

Earlier, he shared a video on X in which Kharge, the Congress President, was seen stationed outside a room whose door was ajar. Captioning the post, he claimed that the visuals are of the time when Priyanka Gandhi was filing her nomination papers and was not allowed to enter the chamber as “he is not family”. 

He alleged that Kharge “sacrificed” dignity at the altar of “arrogance” of the Gandhi family.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge reacted to the post and wrote on social media: " It seems you’re bending over backwards trying to get back in the good graces of your bosses, who thought you could actually win an election. Surprised, you aren’t even aware of the procedures of filing a nomination?"

Wayanad will go to by-poll on November 13 and the results will be announced on November 23.

