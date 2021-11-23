  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Allahabad HC calls having oral sex with minor a 'lesser offence', reduces jail term of convict

    The Allahabad High Court was hearing a case against Sonu Kushwaha, who was found guilty of having oral sex with a 10-year-old underage kid in exchange for Rs 20. 

    Allahabad HC calls having oral sex with minor a lesser offence reduces jail term of convict gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Allahabad, First Published Nov 23, 2021, 9:08 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Allahabad High Court, in a controversial ruling that has caused a wave of outrage, has stated that having oral sex with a kid is a "lesser offence" and has reduced the sentence given by the Special Sessions Court on one Sonu Kushwaha, who was found guilty of the conduct. The convict's sentence was lowered from 10 years to 7 years by a single-judge court led by Justice Anil Kumar Ojha.

    Sonu Kushwaha has filed an appeal against a Special Sessions Court judgement condemning him under Sections 377 (unnatural crimes) and 506 (the penalty for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Section 6 of the POCSO Act. During the hearing, the Justice Ojha-led bench stated that the offence committed by the appellant does not fall under Section 5/6 of the POCSO Act because there is penetrative sexual assault in the present case as the appellant has put his penis into the victim's mouth.

    Also Read | Child Pornography: CBI unearths social media groups with 5000 members from 100 nations

    The court stated that inserting a penis into one's mouth does not constitute aggravated sexual assault or sexual assault. It falls under the definition of penetrative sexual assault, which is penalised under Section 4 of the POCSO Act. Following the ruling, the Allahabad High Court agreed to lower the appellant's sentence from 10 years to 7 years in jail and a fine of Rs 5,000. This judgement was made with the understanding that "penetrative sexual assault" under Section 4 is a "lesser offence" than "aggravated penetrative sexual assault" under Section 6.

    Sonu Kushwaha, the accused, has gone to the complainant's residence and taken their 10-year-old child with him. He then persuaded the youngster to have oral sex with him in exchange for Rs 20. The boy returned home and told his parents about his incident, following which they filed a lawsuit against the guilty.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2021, 9:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cryptocurrency Bill 25 others to be introduced in Parliament Winter session gcw

    Cryptocurrency Bill, 25 others to be introduced in Parliament's Winter session

    India to release 5 million barrels of crude oil from emergency stockpile gcw

    India to release 5 million barrels of crude oil from its emergency stockpile in tandem with US, other nations

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Akhilesh Yadav Jayant Singh tweet photo is SP RLD alliance sealed gcw

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav, Jayant Singh tweet photo; is SP-RLD alliance sealed?

    Govt to launch 180 Bharat Gaurav trains to stimulate tourism industry Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gcw

    Govt to launch 180 'Bharat Gaurav' trains to stimulate tourism industry: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

    PM Modi and Amit Shah dial Karnataka CM Bommai, take stock of Bengaluru rain damages-ycb

    PM Modi and Amit Shah dial Karnataka CM Bommai, take stock of Bengaluru rain damages

    Recent Stories

    Mega wargames on along Line of Control and Line of Actual Control VPN

    Mega wargames on along Line of Control and Line of Actual Control

    Mumbai cops book Kangana Ranaut for hurting religious sentiments drb

    Mumbai cops book Kangana Ranaut for ‘hurting religious sentiments’

    Jersey Trailer: Shahid Kapoor shares a steamy kiss with Mrunal Thakur drb

    Jersey Trailer: Shahid Kapoor shares a steamy kiss with Mrunal Thakur

    Cryptocurrency Bill 25 others to be introduced in Parliament Winter session gcw

    Cryptocurrency Bill, 25 others to be introduced in Parliament's Winter session

    India to release 5 million barrels of crude oil from emergency stockpile gcw

    India to release 5 million barrels of crude oil from its emergency stockpile in tandem with US, other nations

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru floods: CM assures help to JNCASR as years of research, genetic samples, equipment gets washed away-ycb

    Bengaluru floods: CM assures help to JNCASR as years of research, genetic samples, equipment gets washed away

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, CFC vs HFC: Chennaiyin FC's Bozidar Bandovic, Anirudh Thapa speak on importance of eyeing win in every game (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC's Bozidar Bandovic, Anirudh Thapa speak on importance of eyeing win in every game

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Here's how Juan Ferrando, Des Buckingham reacted to Igor Angulo's brace (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Here's how Juan Ferrando, Des Buckingham reacted to Igor Angulo's brace (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs FCG, Match Highlights (Game 4): Mumbai City FC begins title defence with 3-0 win over FC Goa (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 4): Mumbai City FC begins title defence with 3-0 win over FC Goa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Zojila Tunnel 1 hits major milestone, excavation work completed

    Zojila Tunnel 1 hits major milestone, excavation work completed

    Video Icon