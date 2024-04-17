Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ram Lalla Surya Tilak: PM Modi lauds Ram Navami celebration in Ayodhya as 'moment of unparalleled joy'

    In his tweet, PM Modi highligted the spiritual and historical significance of this momentous occasion, which marks the culmination of a five-century-long wait and the fulfillment of the aspirations of countless devotees and saints who dedicated their lives to the construction of the Ram temple.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 17, 2024, 8:53 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (April 17) took to X to express his joy on the occasion of Ram Navami, highlighting the significance of this year's celebration as the first since the enthronement of Ram Lalla in the grand Ram temple of Ayodhya. He conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the nation, stressing the deep-rooted connection of Lord Shri Ram with the Indian ethos and the collective consciousness of its people.

    Ram Navami 2024: Cultural to spiritual, the importance of this day

    He expressed confidence that Lord Shri Ram's life and teachings would serve as a guiding light for the nation, fostering the ideals of justice, integrity, and compassion.

    In Hindu tradition, Ram Navami holds immense importance, commemorating the birth of Lord Rama, revered as the epitome of righteousness and divine virtue.

    Happy Ram Navami 2024: Wishes, quotes, messages and status for Facebook/ WhatsApp

    Observed on the ninth day of Chaitra Navaratri, typically falling in March or April according to the Hindu calendar, this year's celebration on April 17 holds special significance against the backdrop of the historic Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya.

    As millions of Hindus across the globe come together to celebrate this auspicious festival, the spirit of devotion and reverence for Lord Rama continues to resonate, reinforcing the timeless values of dharma and the enduring legacy of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram.

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2024, 9:13 AM IST
