Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    4 dead after Railway Protection Force jawan opens fire on Jaipur-Mumbai train

    Details awaited

    4 dead after Railway Protection Force jawan opens fire on Jaipur Mumbai train gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 8:48 AM IST

    Four passengers on a train from Jaipur to Mumbai were fatally shot by the Railway Protection Force (RPF jawan).  The victims included three passengers and a RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI).

    Railway Protection Force Constable Chetan shot all four victims. The incident happened around 5 am on Monday between Vapi to Borivali to Mira Road station. The accused constable has been detained by Mumbai Railway Police.

    “An RPF constable opened fire inside a moving Jaipur Express Train after it crossed Palghar Station. He opened fire on one RPF ASI and three other passengers before jumping from the train close to Dahisar Station. The accused constable has been detained along with his weapon. More details awaited," the Western Railways said in a statement.

    Four casualties, including the ASI, have been recorded in the fire incident inside the Jaipur Express train (12956), according to the Railway Protection Force, which confirmed the incident.

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2023, 8:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Railway Protection Force constable kills 4 onboard Jaipur-Mumbai train near Palghar

    Railway Protection Force constable kills 4 onboard Jaipur-Mumbai train near Palghar

    Kerala news live updates 31 July 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Football taken into custody after it hit police jeep while playing

    From the India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 35

    From the India Gate: Sound check for CM, grasshopper on Kerala lottery and more

    Controversy erupts at IIT-Bombay over 'vegetarians only' poster in hostel canteen snt

    Controversy erupts at IIT-Bombay over 'vegetarians only' poster in hostel canteen

    Speculations mount over CT Ravi's potential candidacy as BJP state president in Karnataka

    Speculations mount over CT Ravi's potential candidacy as BJP state president in Karnataka

    Recent Stories

    Railway Protection Force constable kills 4 onboard Jaipur-Mumbai train near Palghar

    Railway Protection Force constable kills 4 onboard Jaipur-Mumbai train near Palghar

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Bali: 'Kushi' actress shares some cool photos and video from her vacay RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Bali: 'Kushi' actress shares some cool photos and video from her vacay

    Petrol and diesel price today July 31 Check latest rates in Delhi Mumbai and other cities gcw

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 31: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Mental Health: 7 ways social media impacts your well-being RBA EAI

    Mental Health: 7 ways social media impacts your well-being

    Kerala news live updates 31 July 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Football taken into custody after it hit police jeep while playing

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon