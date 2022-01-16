'Will provide all possible help': Maharashtra government invites Elon Musk after Telangana

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil said the government would provide all the necessary support to the company.

After Telangana, now Maharashtra government on Sunday invited US billionaire Elon Musk to invest in the state.

Earlier this week, post the invitation from Telangana, now Maharashtra minister offered Musk to set up Tesla's manufacturing plant in the state.

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil said the government would provide the necessary support. While replying to the tweet of Musk, the Minister said, "Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India. We will provide you all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India."

The Nationalist Congress Party leader added, "We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra."

Earlier, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao had invited Musk to set up shop in his state and expressed that his government will be 'happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges.'

Musk has not clarified the challenges being worked on with the government when questioned about the possible India launch date.

Also Read: KTR opens Telangana's door for Elon Musk, gets mocked on Twitter

In India last year, Tesla planned to sell imported cars and urged the government to lower the import duties, which could be high as 100 per cent on electric vehicles before it enters the market. Last July, Elon Musk tweeted that 'Tesla desired to enter India, but import duties are the highest in the world by far of any large country.' In India, later this year, Mercedes-Benz would begin producing the electric version of its primary S-Class sedan, the EQS, despite Tesla's demand for a reduction in import charges.

Tesla Model 3, with a $39,990 price tag, possibly remains an affordable model in the US; still, with import duties, it would become costlier in the Indian market with nearly Rs 60 lakh as a standard price tag.

India imposes a 100 per cent tax on imported cars of more than $40,000, i.e., Rs 30 lakh including insurance and shipping expenses, and vehicles less than $40,000 with a 60 per cent import tax.