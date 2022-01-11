Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Congress leader claims party received over 6,000 women applications

The Congress, which is campaigning under the slogan Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun, has said that 40 per cent of candidates should be women.

While all parties are preoccupied with election preparations, the most important —- the churning for the seats of the candidates —- is taking place. The Congress, which is campaigning under the slogan Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun, has said that 40 per cent of candidates should be women. On Monday, a discussion about the candidates was conducted under the supervision of Priyanka Gandhi. In this regard, the state president claims that 6000 women have filed for tickets. Election dates have been set, and the Election Commission has prohibited road shows and rallies.

Ajay Kumar Sonny (Ajay Kumar Lallu), state head of the Congress, reported that 9,000 applications for elections had been received in the state so far, with 6,000 women being among them. This time, the party has declared that women would receive 40% of the tickets. The party thinks that employees will become more enthusiastic by doing so, and only the best candidates will run. Not only that, but the screening committee's chairman, Jitendra Bhanwar Singh, and members Deepender Hooda and Varsha Gaikwad met with the candidates to uphold democratic traditions.

The deadline for submitting applications was extended following the announcement of offering tickets to women. According to the party's bylaws, a booklet containing the names proposed by the Screening Committee will be printed, and the ultimate selection will be based only on these names.

Priyanka also stated during the show that the BJP is extremely strong on the internet platform. In support of Akhilesh's position, Priyanka said that the BJP has been working to establish itself on social media for a long time. The BJP will find it simple to campaign digitally from this vantage point.