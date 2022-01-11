  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Congress leader claims party received over 6,000 women applications

    The Congress, which is campaigning under the slogan Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun, has said that 40 per cent of candidates should be women. 

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Congress leader claims party received over 6,000 women applications gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Jan 11, 2022, 2:07 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    While all parties are preoccupied with election preparations, the most important —- the churning for the seats of the candidates —- is taking place. The Congress, which is campaigning under the slogan Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun, has said that 40 per cent of candidates should be women. On Monday, a discussion about the candidates was conducted under the supervision of Priyanka Gandhi. In this regard, the state president claims that 6000 women have filed for tickets. Election dates have been set, and the Election Commission has prohibited road shows and rallies.

    Ajay Kumar Sonny (Ajay Kumar Lallu), state head of the Congress, reported that 9,000 applications for elections had been received in the state so far, with 6,000 women being among them. This time, the party has declared that women would receive 40% of the tickets. The party thinks that employees will become more enthusiastic by doing so, and only the best candidates will run. Not only that, but the screening committee's chairman, Jitendra Bhanwar Singh, and members Deepender Hooda and Varsha Gaikwad met with the candidates to uphold democratic traditions.

    The deadline for submitting applications was extended following the announcement of offering tickets to women. According to the party's bylaws, a booklet containing the names proposed by the Screening Committee will be printed, and the ultimate selection will be based only on these names.

    Also Read | Assembly Election 2022: PM Modi's photo out from COVID vaccine certificates in poll-bound states

    Priyanka also stated during the show that the BJP is extremely strong on the internet platform. In support of Akhilesh's position, Priyanka said that the BJP has been working to establish itself on social media for a long time. The BJP will find it simple to campaign digitally from this vantage point.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2022, 2:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 BJP to assign one IT specialist in each state seat for virtual rallies gcw

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP to assign one IT specialist in each state seat for virtual rallies

    Goa Election 2022 Congress dismisses reports about alliance with TMC calls it baseless untrue gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Congress dismisses reports about alliance with TMC, calls it 'baseless, untrue'

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 Trivendra Singh Rawat Tirath Singh Rawat image not to be on campaign poster gcw

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Trivendra Singh Rawat, Tirath Singh Rawat’s image not to be on campaign posters?

    Punjab Election 2022 Amarinder Singhs Punjab Lok Congress gets hockey stick ball as party symbol gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress gets 'hockey stick, ball' as party symbol

    Punjab Election 2022 Actor Sonu Sood sister Malvika Sood joins Congress Navjot Singh Sindhu CM Channi gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood joins Congress

    Recent Stories

    South Africa's Chris Morris announces retirement from all forms of the game-ayh

    South Africa's Chris Morris announces retirement from all forms of the game

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Amid fears of violence if Novak Djokovic plays calls grow for stripping country of Grand Slam

    Australian Open 2022: Amid fears of violence if Djokovic plays, calls grow for stripping country of Grand Slam

    Nayanthara to Hansika to Nidhi Aggarwal: 7 women Tamil star Simbu was linked with RCB

    Nayanthara to Hansika to Nidhi Aggarwal: 7 women Tamil star Simbu was linked with

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and co win toss, opts to bat-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Kohli and co win toss and opt to bat; Umesh replaces Siraj

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 BJP to assign one IT specialist in each state seat for virtual rallies gcw

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP to assign one IT specialist in each state seat for virtual rallies

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC: Kerala Blasters is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon