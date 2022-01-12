  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath to contest polls from Ayodhya

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah performed a sector-by-sector assessment and received comments from regional in-charges on the ground realities in the state.

    UP Election 2022 Yogi Adityanath to likely contest polls from Ayodhya suggest reports
    The BJP, which has seen six stalwarts leave in the last two days in Uttar Pradesh, has decided to field Yogi Adityanath from Ayodhya in the upcoming assembly elections. The sources say that prime minister Narendra Modi is expected to sign off on the idea. On Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Core Committee on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections had a marathon 10-hour meeting. Union Home Minister Amit Shah performed a sector-by-sector assessment and received comments from regional in-charges on the ground realities in the state.

    At the discussion, the prospect of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister running from Ayodhya was raised. The saffron-robed Chief Minister is a member of the legislative council at the moment. He recently stated that he is prepared to run in the assembly elections from anywhere the party's high brass chooses. Earlier this month, Adityanath hinted that he wouldn't mind contesting the state polls from Ayodhya, Mathura, or anywhere else, rather than Gorakhpur, provided the BJP leadership agrees.

    It should be emphasised that the Ram Mandir campaign in Ayodhya has been the focal point of the BJP's term in Uttar Pradesh, with coordinated attempts from the saffron party-led national government. All the development and major points have flourished under the guidance of Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    The BJP's Central Election Committee, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to meet shortly to choose its candidates for a significant number of seats, including those up for election in the first two phases on February 10 and 14. The Ayodhya seat is currently represented by BJP's Ved Prakash Gupta.

    Uttar Pradesh, a politically important state, goes to the polls in seven stages beginning February 10. On March 10, the votes will be counted.

