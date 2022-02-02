Telangana CM KCR's 'Dress for Elections' jibe at PM Modi triggers controversy

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that PM Modi 'dress for elections' and his budget is 'style without substance.' The duo is expected to meet for a mega event in three days, but Rao said he would not back down from sharing his criticism in person.

Chief Minister quipped and mocked the 'Gujarat Model' by calling it "Upar Shervani, Andar Pareshani (all style, no substance)" The Bharatiya Janata Party flaunts the 'Gujarat Model' as an example of PM Modi's governance. Rao criticized the Union Budget placed by the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, calling it 'terrible and Golmaal (chaotic).'

When Rao decides on a target, he doesn't mince words. In the past, Rao has been accused of being the BJP's 'B-team,' even though his Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) has primarily supported the Modi government on key legislation in Parliament.

Rao stated they (BJP) managed to fool people so far with social media management, lying blatantly and repeating a lie over and over. However, they (BJP) have now been exposed. They (BJP) engage in communal politics based on hatred and division.

Also Read: Coronavirus: KCR rules out lockdown in Telangana, says it cripples public life, economy

Talking about PM Modi, Rao said, "If it is election time, he has to grow a beard and appear like Rabindranath Tagore. Arrey baap re! If it is Tamil Nadu, he must wear a lungi (sci). What is this?..... What does the country get with these kinds of gimmicks? What does the country get? If it is the Punjab election, he will wear a pagadi (turban). If the election in Manipur, it will be a Manipuri cap. In Uttarakhand, there will be another topi (cap). How many caps like this?"

On Saturday, KCR is all set to share a helicopter ride with PM Modi. They are scheduled to travel the outskirts of Hyderabad to launch a statue of Saint Ramanujacharya built at the cost of Rs 1,000 crore and said to be the world's second tallest statue.

While talking with the reporters, Rao said he is scheduled to meet the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhva Thackeray soon as part of his ongoing Project 2024 to bring all the opposition forces together against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress. Rao said he has already consulted with the RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and other senior leaders of the CPM and CPI.