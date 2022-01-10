Punjab Election 2022: Sanyukt Samaj Morcha rules out alliance with Aam Aadmi Party

In a statement to the media, the SSM stated that the Morcha would not form a coalition with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He dismissed as "baseless" claims that his political party sought 60 seats while the AAP provided only ten.

Balbir Singh Rajewal, head of the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, ruled out any alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party for next month's Punjab Assembly elections, saying they will announce their candidates within a week. Several Punjab farmer organisations involved in the uproar over the Centre's now-rescinded farm bill formed a political front last month. They announced their intention to run in the Assembly elections. On Sunday, representatives of the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) met with farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni, who has formed the Sanyukt Sangharsh Party to fight the elections.

In a statement to the media, the SSM stated that the Morcha would not form a coalition with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He dismissed as "baseless" claims that his political party sought 60 seats while the AAP provided only ten. When asked if they would collaborate with another party, Rajewal replied, "We will see when the time comes." According to the leader, the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha has organised a scrutiny committee for candidate shortlisting, a parliamentary board, and a manifesto committee. "We will release our initial list of applicants in two to three days, and all candidates will be disclosed within a week," Rajewal stated.

When asked if the participants would solely be farmers, Rajewal stated they would come from all walks of life, including the Scheduled Castes group and traders. Chaduni, chief of the Haryana BKU (Chaduni), met with SSM leaders and announced that his party would not be promoting candidates. His organisation has put a hold on announcing the ten candidates it had planned to field, Chaduni told reporters today, alluding to his discussions with the SSM. When asked if there had been any discussions with them about seat-sharing, he answered, "As things proceed, we will let you know."

When asked if he might unite his organisation with the SSM, Chaduni responded it was too soon to say. When asked about the meeting with Chaduni, Rajewal stated that the SSM had created a committee to investigate their needs and decide appropriately. In response to a query about the Prime Minister's security breakdown in Ferozepur, Rajewal stated that farmers were not involved and urged security services to investigate.

