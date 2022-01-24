Punjab Election 2022: Navjot Sidhu calls Arvind Kejriwal 'scamster' over AAP's CM face telepoll

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal stated he received more than 93 per cent of the votes cast through phone and WhatsApp. More than 21 lakh people participated in the poll.

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday accused Arvind Kejriwal of false data while qualifying Bhagwant Mann as the Chief Ministerial face for his Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. Calling Kejriwal 'scamster' at the press conference, Sidhu said he has written to the Election Commission regarding this matter, tagging it as 'a fake propaganda'.

Aam Aadmi Party, last week, named Bhagwat Mann its Chief Ministerial face and Arvind Kejriwal stated he received more than 93 per cent of the votes cast through phone and WhatsApp. The poll attracted more than 21 lakh voters.



Navjot Singh Sindhu, while briefing the press, called Arvind Kejriwal a 'scamster'. Congress has filed a complaint about this issue to the Election Commission. A show-cause notice has been sent today. Sidhu claimed that Kejriwal is fooling the people of Punjab through his dirty tricks. AAP has developed a hybrid fake news model.

Sidhu's letter to the EC read the Aam Aadmi Party claims that they have received approximately 7 lakh WhatsApp messages, 2.5 lakh voice messages and around 8 lakh voice calls. If we try to fit these details into mathematical calculations, it doesn't make sense. Typically, such calls take at least 15 seconds and can attend only 5760 in one day, which adds up to 23,040 calls in four days.



Referring to the Model Code of Conduct, he requested that a criminal case be filed against AAP and the party chief if the campaign is found fake. Sidhu also added AAP had issued a personal number to choose a Chief Minister face through the televoting option. They claimed they had received 12 messages in one second, which is highly impossible.