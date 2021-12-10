  • Facebook
    Punjab Election 2022: AAP releases second list with 30 candidates; Punjabi singer, former cop among them

    Elections to the 117-member Punjab Assembly are scheduled for early next year. The Election Commission has yet to release the polling schedule.

    Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, a former Punjab Police officer who led the SIT investigating the Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan shootings in 2015, is among 30 candidates named today by the Aam Aadmi Party for the 2018 Punjab Assembly elections. The AAP has released its second list of candidates on Friday. Previously, the party revealed the names of ten candidates, all of them are serving parliamentarians. Singh has been allocated a ticket from the Amritsar North constituency. He retired voluntarily in April of this year and then joined the AAP. Singh, the Inspector General of Police, resigned after the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed the SIT's investigation into the Kotkapura shooting incident in 2015.

    Anmol Gagan Mann, a Punjabi musician, will run from the Kharar seat, while Balkar Singh Sidhu will run for the Rampura Phul seat. Raman Bahl, who left the Congress last month to join the AAP, has been assigned to the Gurdaspur seat, while Jagroop Singh Sekhwan, son of former Punjab minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan, has been assigned to the Qadian seat. 

    Vibhuti Sharma from Pathankot, Shamsher Singh from Dina Nagar (SC), Sherry Kalsi is from Batala, Balbir Singh Pannu from Fatehgarh Churian, Inderbir Singh Nijjar from Amritsar South, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Patti, Balkar Singh is from Kartarpur (SC), Ravjot Singh from Sham Chaurasi (SC), Lalit Mohan from Nawan Shahr.

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: Congress announces names who will be heading poll affairs in state

    Elections to the 117-member Punjab Assembly are scheduled for early next year. The Election Commission has yet to release the polling schedule. In the 2017 Punjab elections, the AAP emerged as the state's second-largest party, obtaining 20 seats in the 117-member Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) received 15 seats, while the BJP received three. After ten years, the Congress party had earned an absolute majority, dethroning the SAD-BJP administration.

