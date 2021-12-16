  • Facebook
    Goa Election 2022: Congress announces first list of eight candidates

    In the 2017 elections, the Congress won 17 seats in the 40-member House, while the BJP gained 13.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Goa, First Published Dec 16, 2021, 7:57 PM IST
    With the Goa assembly elections just a few months away, Congress presented the initial list of eight candidates on Thursday. Former Gao Chief Minister Digambar Vasant Kamat will run from Margao, while Sudhir Kanolkar will represent Mapusa, Tony Rodrigues will represent Taleigao, Rajesh Verenkar will represent Ponda, Sankalp Amonkar will represent Marmugao, Alexio Reginaldo Lourenco will represent Curtorim, Yuri Alemao will represent Cuncolim, and Altone D'Costa will represent Quepem.

    Goa will have elections in February of next year. In the 2017 elections, the Congress won 17 seats in the 40-member House, while the BJP gained 13. Despite the fact that the Congress won the most seats, the BJP joined forces with regional parties – GFP and MGP – to create a government led by the late Manohar Parrikar.
     

